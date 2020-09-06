Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - September 7th, 2020 | Game 5

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Monday, September 7th, 6:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

After their surprise Game 3 win, the Toronto Raptors came out with an element of confidence that they hadn't shown all series long against the Boston Celtics. With a win in Game 4, the Raptors have now leveled the series at 2-2.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics fell to a 100-93 loss against the Toronto Raptors in Game 4. The Celtics struggled to score from beyond the arc, making just 7 of their 35 attempts.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart struggled in Game 4 with dismal shooting numbers. Jayson Tatum was the only player for the Boston Celtics with over 20 points.

Brad Stevens' men will have to make adjustments against the Toronto Raptors' improved defense. The Celtics will hope that their shooters will regain their rhythm in Game 5 of this exciting Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Key player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown needs to shake off his bad Game 4 performance for the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown has been critical to the Boston Celtics' success this season, but he has hit a slump since his defensive blunder in the dying seconds of Game 3. Brown's scoring is key to the Boston Celtics, who are missing Gordon Hayward for this series.

Look out for Brown taking on OG Anunoby once again in Game 5 of this series.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have roared back into this series with back-to-back wins in Games 3 and 4 in this series. They have found a way to rally their defense against the Boston Celtics' young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Pascal Siakam seems to have found his rhythm and had a series-high 23 points in Game 4. Serge Ibaka continues to come up big for the Toronto Raptors with 18 points off the bench.

Kyle starts it.

Kyle ends it. pic.twitter.com/LcfXo4YJVv — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 6, 2020

The Toronto Raptors will look to carry the momentum forward as they aim for their first lead in the series in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has been amazing for the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry has been the bona fide leader of the Toronto Raptors in this playoff series so far. He has been the key scorer and has also been active on the defensive end, drawing charges and forcing turnovers. His hustle plays have given the Toronto Raptors crucial points down the stretch.

Look out for Kyle Lowry taking on the challenge of going up against Kemba Walker in Game 5.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Celtics vs Raptors Prediction

With the series draw level at 2-2, the Toronto Raptors have the momentum in their favor going into Game 5. With Siakam finally finding his rhythm and Kyle Lowry playing at his best, the Toronto Raptors are in prime position to take a lead in this series.

The Boston Celtics will need Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to step up and help Jayson Tatum with the scoring. We expect Game 5 to be another battle on the defensive end of the court with the Toronto Raptors having a slight edge.

Where to watch Celtics vs Rockets?

Local coverage of this game can be caught on TSN. National coverage of the game will be available on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

