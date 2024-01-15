Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | January 15, 2024

The Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors is one of 10 games on Monday in the NBA. The Celtics travel north of the border to take on Toronto. The league is showcasing a full slate of games for Martin Luther King Jr Day. The Celtics will be heavy favorites on the road.

Let’s take a look at the betting outlook on the game as well as the starting lineups and game prediction.

It is the fourth meeting between the Eastern foes. Boston is 3-0 this season. It won the previous two by a combined five points. Boston dominated the first game at home.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game tips from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. It will air on NBC Sports Boston and TSN. Betting lines are courtesy ESPN BET.

Spread: Celtics -7.5

Moneyline: Celtics (-290) vs Raptors (+240)

Total (O/U): 243.5

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Preview

The Raptors are on a three-game slide. Things will not get any easier with the top-seeded Celtics coming to town. Toronto is 0-9 against division opponents this season. Boston meanwhile is 10-1 against the division.

The Raptors will need to control the glass to pull off the upset. Toronto is fifth in the conference in offensive rebounding with 11.3 rebounds per game.

Toronto has its hands full on defense. Boston is a high-flying offense and may be the best in the league. It is averaging 121.4 points per game, which is fifth in the NBA. It scored more than 125 points in three of its previous four.

Toronto of course also needs to make shots, which is something it does surprisingly well despite its record. The Raptors make 48.3% of their shots. It could be another high-scoring affair which would favor Boston’s offense.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups

The Celtics could be without Jaylen Brown. He is listed as a game-time decision with a hyperextended knee. Boston is healthy otherwise and should have the rest of its usual starters in Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. Al Horford could start if Brown is out.

The Raptors have more injury concerns. Jakob Poeltl is out with an ankle sprain. Toronto will also be without two bench players in Otto Porter Jr. and Christian Koloko. Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Precious Achiuwa will be the probable starters.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Tatum’s props could be a good bet in this one if Brown does not play. You can bet it early and take the chance that Tatum’s volume increases with Brown’s absence. You can take the over on his points prop or the combined points+rebounds+assists prop. His point total is set at 28.5.

The Celtics spread may be a bit too much to take on the road. You could instead use the Celtics on the moneyline in a parlay.

RJ Barrett has played well so far since arriving in Toronto. His point prop is set at 17.5 and he could go over if the Raptors contend in this one.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Celtics have dominated their division. It should continue again in the road game against the Raptors. Their offense is too much for the shaky Toronto defense. The Raptors might have a chance if Brown is inactive, otherwise it’s Boston all the way.

