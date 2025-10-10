Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 10, 2025

The Boston Celtics head north on Friday to take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in their second preseason matchup. It marks the first of two meetings between the teams, with the rematch set for Wednesday in Boston.

Ad

Both teams enter this contest on the back of wins. In their last game, the Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 121-103, while the Raptors secured a 130-122 win against the Sacramento Kings. Their meeting in Toronto will be their first game against Eastern Conference opponents and will prove to be an early test.

The Celtics have gone through a major rebuild this season and will be eager to showcase their strength against a revamped Raptors squad, a team poised to be one of the dark horses in the conference.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors game details and betting tips

The Eastern Conference game between the Celtics and the Raptors is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game live on the NBC Sports Boston and Sportsnet networks, while viewers online can livestream the contest by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Ad

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Boston Celtics +1.5 -115 (o230.5) -105 Toronto Raptors -1.5 -120 (u230.5) -135

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors preview

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference for the last few years, but they enter this season with a depleted roster. After trading the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to balance their books, the Celtics will also miss their star Jayson Tatum for the entirety of the season due to an ACL injury. While they do possess the likes of Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics are expected to experience a turbulent season.

Ad

The Celtics did start their preseason on a high note, cruising to a 121-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. While the victory was encouraging, it came against a Grizzlies squad missing its key stars. Boston will need a stronger performance if they are to keep their winning streak alive against the Raptors.

On the other hand, Toronto has a young and exciting team led by Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, which is expected to challenge a weakened Eastern Conference. Apart from the two talents, the team also boasts the likes of Brandon Ingram and Sandro Mamukelashvili, who provide much-needed experience.

Ad

Despite having an exciting roster, the Raptors have a 50% win ratio in the preseason. The team suffered a defeat in their first game against the Denver Nuggets, but bounced back well in their second game, defeating the Sacramento Kings on the road.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors predicted lineups

Boston Celtics

PG: Derrick White | SG: Sam Hauser | SF: Jaylen Brown | PF: Xavier Tillman | C: Chris Boucher

Ad

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley | SG: RJ Barrett | SF: Scottie Barnes | PF: Brandon Ingram | C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors prediction

The Boston Celtics would have been the favorites to win this contest in each of the last five seasons, but with their current roster, the Raptors will hold the upper hand. Furthermore, with the game set to take place in Toronto, the Raptors should earn their second win of preseason on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More