Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2024

The Boston Celtics will cap off a grueling five-game road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Boston, which is 2-2 during the stretch, will be looking to improve its record and also sweep the season series against Utah. The Celtics, however, are likely not going to be in full force as several of their key players are questionable to play.

The Jazz are also dealing with injuries with Lauri Markkanen ruled out due to a right quadriceps contusion. Rookie Taylor Hendricks, who is suffering from a left toe injury, will also be inactive. Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George will lead the home team in the rematch with Boston.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics didn’t have starters Jrue Holiday (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) but rolled to a comfortable 121-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who led Boston, were questionable before they were cleared to play. They are iffy for the matchup against the Jazz.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Jazz will host the Celtics at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. KJZZ and NBC Sports Boston will air the game live locally. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, KSL 97.5 FM/S: KBMG 106.3 FM and 98.5 The Sports Hub to catch the action on the radio.

Moneyline: Celtics (-260) vs. Jazz (+210)

Spread: Celtics (-6.5) vs. Jazz (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o235.0 -110) vs. Jazz (u235.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Game preview

The Boston Celtics took advantage of the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury-riddled roster and cruised to their 50th win of the season. Boston has secured a postseason berth but it isn’t likely to take its foot off the pedal until they get the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs. Still, the Celtics could be without several key players as they are playing less than 24 hours after beating the Blazers.

Expand Tweet

The Utah Jazz will be hoping the Celtics will give some of their stars off. Regardless of who is available for Boston, the home team should be ready to execute on both ends of the floor. Lauri Markkanen might not be around but the Salt Lake City squad still has solid players led by Collin Sexton and rookie Keyonte George.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Boston Celtics have not submitted an injury list yet for the Jazz game as they will be playing the second night of a back-to-back schedule. Joe Mazzulla could have the same lineup as the one that played the Blazers or it could be quite different.

Kristaps Porzingis could return from a two-game absence to give the veteran Al Horford a breather. Hence, Mazzulla could start him at center. PF - Jayson Tatum, SG - Jaylen Brown, PG - Derrick White and PG - Payton Pritchard could open the game as well.

Usually, it’s Porzingis (if available) who comes out first in Boston’s games, so he could be replaced by Luke Kornet or Xavier Tillman. Other than that, it will be a very fluid situation as Mazzulla will have to adapt his rotation based on whoever is active on Tuesday.

The Utah Jazz will likely start with PF - John Collins, SF - Brice Sensabaugh, C - Walker Kessler, PG - Collin Sexton and PG - Keyonte George. Will Hardy, who used to coach for Boston, usually brings in Jordan Clarkson to relieve one of the guard starters. Clarkson normally takes out George but if the rookie is playing well, Sexton could be given a breather.

Brice Sensabaugh could also be relieved a few minutes later for Luka Samanic. Hardy’s been experimenting with his rotation, particularly with Markkanen’s injury so he could have something else for Boston.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Collin Sexton has a 21.5 over/under points prop. The Utah Jazz star has been playing well in March. He is averaging 22.0 PPG on 47.0% shooting, including 45.5% from deep. If the Boston Celtics don't have Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, Sexton is likely getting over his points prop.

Keyonte George gets a 16.5 over/under points prop. The rookie has been playing well as well. He lit up the Denver Nuggets for 29 points and the Miami Heat this month. Like Sexton, he could also get past his points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

The Boston Celtics could be without their starting unit when they take on the Utah Jazz. If that's the case, the home team is likely winning the game.

Boston could win the game if at least three of its starters are cleared to play. Still, the Jazz could still cover the spread as the visitors aren't in full strength.