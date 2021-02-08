Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Match Preview - February 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Utah Jazz host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena as the 17-time NBA Champions brace themselves for a tough challenge away from home.

The Boston Celtics, who are having a tricky season and are playing their 6th consecutive away game, have registered just 4 wins in their last 10 outings. Head coach Brad Stevens will be hoping his men can find some consistency, which hasn't been the case this season.

The Utah Jazz come into this game on the back of a terrific record of 9 wins in their last 10 games. While most of their players have been in top form this season, young star Donovan Mitchell has been the one to look out for. The 13th overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft is averaging an impressive 23.5 points this season, answering his critics in style.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 10th February 8.30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (L)

The Boston Celtics have had to deal with a number of injury problems this season, especially in big games. Despite their troubles, the Celtics have been able to produce good performances against high-quality opposition. They will be hoping Jaylen Brown, who is listed as questionable, can make his comeback after missing the last two games.

The Boston Celtics will continue to miss Marcus Smart's services as the guard recovers from his calf injury. They will be hoping the available set of players, which comprises of stars like Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, turn up the heat against a formidable Utah Jazz team who seem unstoppable at the moment.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is clearly the best player on the Boston Celtics roster this season. The leading scorer for the Celtics has been brilliant against some of the best sides in the league and scored 30+ points against both of the LA heavyweights.

While the Lakers proved to be too hot to handle for the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens' side were able to edge out the Clippers after a hard-fought battle at Staples Center.

The Boston Celtics camp will be hoping Tatum comes up with another big performance as the Celtics look to end Utah's four-game winning streak.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Jaylen Brown, G Kemba Walker, F Jayson Tatum, F Grant Williams, C Daniel Theis

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz, who are unexpectedly leading the Western Conference standings, have been absolutely unplayable for most teams. They are clicking as a unit this season and have been boosted by excellent contributions of the bench.

Quin Snyder's men will have to be careful against the Boston Celtics, however, as their Eastern Conference opponents possess some exceptional talent.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert starred in the Jazz's win against Indiana in their last game. Apart from their main duo, Jordan Clarkson has been influential from the bench this season, and is ranked second in the scoring charts for the Utah Jazz.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

The 7'1 center has been exceptional this season, averaging a team-high 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. With Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis in the opposition lineup, Rudy Gobert will have his task cut out inside the paint in this enticing battle between the big men.

The Frenchman has been shooting an impressive 60.8% from the field this season, although his free throw shooting definitely needs a lot of improvement.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Donovan Mitchell, G Mike Conley, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Celtics vs Jazz Match Prediction

Considering the form the Utah Jazz are in right now, they enter the game against the Boston Celtics as slight favorites.

Utah have been better than their counterparts all season and will be disappointed if they are unable to extend their winning run to 5 games against a team that's dealing with injuries and inconsistent displays.

Where to watch Celtics vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the game between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz will telecast on NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.