Boston Celtics were targeting Paul George trade before finding Jayson Tatum

Before the start of the 2017-18 season, the Boston Celtics were interested in trading for Paul George, but they were awed by Jayson Tatum- who was highly productive in the workout with them.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Boston Celtics wanted to acquire a pick lower than the number one, and flip it in a trade for Paul George.

Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz had a below-par second workout with the Celtics, and they were convinced not to get him on the board. Instead, they wanted to acquire a pick down the lane and get George on the board.

However, after watching Jayson Tatum shoot flawlessly in the second workout, Danny Ainge changed his plan for the Celtics. One league source familiar with Tatum’s second and final workout with Boston said,

"You saw the change of heart, Danny was like ‘OK, we’re getting this kid,’ and a few days later they made the trade.”

The trade sent the first pick to the 76ers (who selected Fultz) for the third pick, where the Celtics selected Tatum and a future first.

From thereon, Tatum has become the star of this Boston Celtics lineup. He has made his first All-Star appearance this year and is averaging 23.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He is shooting 45% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the three-point line.