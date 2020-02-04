Bradley Beal passes John Wall in Wizards' franchise all-time scoring

Washington Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal has passed Wizards' point guard John Wall for all-time scoring in the Wizards franchise. As of today, Beal stands at number three in all-time scoring in Wizards history.

Just two weeks ago, Beal surpassed legend Wes Unseld - who stood at 10,624 points. He broke that record against the Detroit Pistons on January 20, a game the Wizards won to snap their three-game losing streak.

Wall, who continues his own rehab from multiple injuries, stood at 10,879 total franchise points and had a special message for his teammate after seeing his record broken tonight:

Wall certainly has plenty of love for Beal, as both have played together since Bradley was drafted with the third overall pick in 2012. They have great chemistry, having taken the team to the playoffs on their backs and supporting one another.

One of the main reasons why Beal decided to sign his $72m extension this past offseason was due to the bond he has with Wall, and trusts he'll return 100% healthy and ready for the new campaign in October.

Up against the Golden State Warriors tonight, Beal recorded 43 points on 15-30 shooting in 39 minutes - marking his seventh 40+ point game this season. Unfortunately, the Wizards lost 125-117 in an encounter where history was made for both Beal and the franchise.

Who is left for Beal to surpass?

1st: Elvin Hayes - 15,551 points

2nd: Jeff Malone - 11,083 points

Beal can easily surpass Malone this term, which would propel him into second on the all-time scoring list. Over time though, will he prove able to overtake Hayes for top spot? Only time will tell, as nothing can be predicted in the NBA - but once Wall is back, both players are sure to go back-and-forth for the all-time franchise scoring leads.