WATCH: Brandon Ingram ejected for questionable flagrant foul - you make the call

Brandon Ingram has been spectacular for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. But in the game against the OKC Thunder, the 23-year-old had a not so impressive moment, causing him to be ejected from the game.

Watch the moment unfold here as we break this situation down.

WATCH: A hard foul gets Brandon Ingram ejected during New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder

Brandon Ingram

So far this season, Brandon Ingram has averaged 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. The player was recently even awarded the Western Conference Player of the Week. And so, the player had a lot of hype going into this game as well.

But, deep in the third quarter of the game, as Isaiah Roby went in for a layup, Brandon Ingram looked to swat it away. Unfortunately for both players, Ingram missed the ball completely, and the follow-through caught Roby in the face.

Brandon Ingram was ejected for this. pic.twitter.com/hLTw8icNeZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 1, 2021

Undoubtedly, this was a nasty foul. And given the awkward landing, it could have been a far worse situation for Isaiah Roby as well. Still, many believe it was extremely harsh for the New Orleans Pelicans player to be ejected for this foul.

The argument here is that the 23-year-old had no intention of fouling Roby, and it was just his follow-through, which could hardly be stopped while both players were in mid-air. And so, calling it a flagrant foul was extremely harsh on Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement

However, despite the incident, the franchise wasn't affected much, if at all. Brandon Ingram was ejected close to the end of the third quarter but by this time, the OKC Thunder were already out of the match. The game ended with a score of 113-80 in the New Orleans Pelicans' favor.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard considered joining forces during offseason