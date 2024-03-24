Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on former All-Star's status against Detroit Pistons (March 24)

The New Orleans Pelicans ruled out Brandon Ingram for the upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons, their second and final game of the season series on Sunday.

The Pelicans bounced back from the 121-106 loss against the Orlando Magic by beating the undermanned Miami Heat 111-88 on Friday, returning to winning ways after getting their three-game winning streak snapped.

Following Friday's victory, they boast an impressive 8-2 record in their last 10 games. Their recent road performances have seen them go 2-1 in their last three away matchups, with Sunday's game marking the conclusion of their four-game road trip before embarking on a six-game home stand.

Brandon Ingram injury update

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram underwent an MRI following a left knee hyperextension in the third quarter of last Thursday's matchup against the Orlando Magic.

The MRI results disclosed a left knee bone contusion. Brandon will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which notably falls 15 days before the commencement of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

In the early stages of the third quarter against the Magic, the pivotal moment unfolded. Ingram found himself matched up against Jalen Suggs, who was guarding him on the perimeter.

As Suggs aggressively moved toward the basket, Ingram held his ground, but the collision was inevitable.

In that split second, his left knee appeared to buckle uncomfortably as he absorbed the impact. Writhing in apparent agony, he collapsed onto the court, prompting immediate assistance as he gingerly exited the game.

No team can easily weather the absence of a player of Brandon's caliber, yet New Orleans has managed to thrive, largely due to its recent depth.

Trey Murphy III stands ready to step up, possessing the skills necessary to assume a starting role at the forward position.

Furthermore, Zion Williamson has shouldered an increased responsibility in ball-handling duties as of late.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons?

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons will tipoff at 3 p.m. EDT at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports New Orleans for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial.