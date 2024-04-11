Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans forward's status against Sacramento Kings (April 11)

The New Orleans Pelicans will once again keep Brandon Ingram on the sidelines for Thursday's highly anticipated game against the Sacramento Kings. This marks the fifth and final meeting between the two teams this season, and the Pelicans aim to extend their winning streak to five games.

Brandon Ingram injury update

Brandon Ingram is making strides toward his comeback, increasing his involvement in practice sessions. However, he won't be back on the court for Thursday's game. Fans can anticipate his return in the upcoming matchups: Friday's game against Golden State and Sunday's face-off against the Lakers.

Following a reassessment last Saturday, Ingram has received the green light to commence individual on-court drills. His regimen will gradually intensify as he advances in his recovery journey.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram had a notably healthy season in 2023-24, participating in 63 games, one of his most active since his rookie year. However, concerns surfaced after he sustained an injury during the Pelicans-Magic game, grabbing his knee following a defensive move.

The incident unfolded at the 9:52 mark of the third quarter, during a game where the New Orleans Pelicans were trailing the Orlando Magic 65-52. Jalen Suggs was making a drive towards the basket on his right side, with Brandon Ingram defending him. In an effort to match Suggs' pace, the former Duke Blue Devil twisted his knee.

The Pelicans' starting small forward exited the court after 21 minutes of play, having made a notable contribution of 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Prior to his injury, the New Orleans Pelicans held the position of the fifth-best team in the Western Conference, trailing the fourth-placed LA Clippers by just one game. Their strong performance was evident as they were on a three-game winning streak and had secured victories in eight of their last 10 matchups.

Since then, the Pelicans have experienced a downturn in performance, going 5-5, which includes a notable struggle to maintain their previous level of play.

This is evident in their four consecutive losses on home turf. Adding to their challenges, the team has been dealing with injury woes, notably Zion Williamson's finger injury.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings?

The marquee Western Conference showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The game will be aired nationally on TNT and truTV, including live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.