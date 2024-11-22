Brandon Ingram injury update: Latest on Pelicans star's potential return for NBA Cup matchup vs. Warriors (Nov. 22)

Brandon Ingram has been upgraded to questionable for the New Orleans Pelicans’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Ingram sat out the Pelicans' 128-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday due to bilateral ankle sprains. The former All-Star reportedly joined the Pelicans’ practice on Thursday, but his status remains iffy.

Ingram’s availability or absence will be crucial to the Pelicans, who are missing several key players. If BI isn’t cleared to play, he joins Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand), Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) on the sidelines.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Ingram seemed to roll both ankles in the first quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He shook off the injury after he was attended by team physicians.

BI stayed on and played for 33 minutes. He finished with 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting, including 2-for-4 from deep. He added five rebounds and four assists but committed five turnovers.

Expand Tweet

The New Orleans Pelicans promptly shut him down before they faced the Cavaliers in Cleveland. If the Pelicans don't give him the green light to play on Friday, his next opportunity to play will be on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.

Brandon Ingram has been resilient amid the Pelicans’ injury woes

Injuries to Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum have allowed defenses to routinely collapse on Brandon Ingram.

Despite the attention he has had to face, the former All-Star has fared well. Ingram is averaging 23.6 points per game on 44.7% efficiency, including 35.2% from behind the arc.

In the loss to Dallas, the Mavericks kept the pressure on him despite rolling both ankles. He didn’t have a good shooting night but helped the New Orleans Pelicans in every way he could. Ingram could have asked to be taken out but kept going.

If Ingram plays, the Golden State Warriors will continue making the versatile forward the focus of their defense. Even if CJ McCollum gets the green light to play, the Dubs’ attention will be on the former LA Lakers star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback