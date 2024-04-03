Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans star's status against Orlando Magic (April 3)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will continue to be sidelined for the coming contest against the Orlando Magic. This will be their second and final matchup of the season series, with the Magic winning the first 121-106 on March 22.

Brandon Ingram injury update

Sham's Charania's report follows a statement from Pelicans head coach Willie Green on Monday. Green mentioned that Ingram has been seen running on a treadmill and is progressively enhancing his daily activities as he recuperates from a left knee bone contusion. This was reported by Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans.

Ingram is anticipated to undergo a re-evaluation of his knee on Thursday or Friday, marking two weeks since the initial injury occurred.

Should medical professionals express contentment with his recovery progress, the 26-year-old might start intensifying his workout regimen.

If Ingram does return within three weeks, he could rejoin the action as early as April 11 in Sacramento.

However, the Pelicans may reserve him for the latter half of the back-to-back series, slated for April 12 at Golden State.

Playing one half of the back-to-back series would allow Ingram to participate in one more game before the regular-season finale on April 14 against the Lakers.

Subsequently, the Pelicans would proceed to the Western Conference Play-In Tournament or a first-round playoff matchup.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

The team disclosed that he hyperextended his left knee, and subsequent MRI findings confirmed the existence of a bone contusion.

Ingram incurred the injury during the third quarter of the game against the Orlando Magic on Friday. While guarding the Magic's Jalen Suggs, who endeavored to pass him, Ingram's knee buckled as he attempted to slow down. He required assistance to rise and was subsequently carried off the court by his teammates.

In his absence, Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson have seen an increase in their minutes.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans game will be aired locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Florida for home and away coverage. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The game can also be live-streamed on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial. Subsequently, it can be purchased as a subscription.