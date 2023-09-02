Brazil vs Latvia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The second round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 is well underway as teams continue to battle it out to determine who is the best in the world. Both Brazil and Latvia finished the opening round with a 2-1 record to advance to the next stage.

Upon entering Round 2, both teams had the odds stacked against them as they faced teams that were clear favorites. However, both these teams stunned their opponents, as they pulled off incredible upsets.

The battle between Brazil and Latvia is sure to be an interesting one so here are the details for the game:

Date: September 3, 2023

Time: 6:45 a.m. ET

Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Where to watch: Courtside 1891, available to download on the App Store or Google Play Store

Team Brazil handed Team Canada their first loss in the FIBA World Cup 2023

FIBA World Cup 2023-Canada vs Brazil in the second round

During their first game in the second round, Brazil faced a Canadian team that held a 3-0 record. Canada was viewed as the clear favorite but Brazil showed early on that they would not go down without a fight, as they held a three-point lead to end the first quarter (16-13).

However, the Canadians would dominate in the second to take a 10-point lead (37-27) and the momentum heading into halftime. Brazil showed some resilience in the third quarter as they refused to let their opponents run away with the game and they eventually cut the lead to seven by the end of the period (52-45).

In the fourth, Brazil rallied back into the game. They continued to chip away at the lead and were finally able to tie the score at 52 by the seven-minute mark.

By the one-minute mark, Brazil held on to a two-point advantage and they forced two consecutive turnovers. Team Brazil's excellent execution in crunch time eventually led them to a four-point victory (69-65).

Team Latvia stunned reigning FIBA World Cup champions Spain

FIBA World Cup 2023-Latvia vs. Spain in the second round

Prior to their matchup with Latvia, Spain held a 3-0 record in this year's FIBA World Cup and were favored to win. But Team Latvia displayed the same kind of team effort and resilience that they've shown all tournament.

Both teams traded baskets and leads in the first quarter, with the Latvians holding a narrow edge at the end of the period (17-16). The second quarter would be as closely contested as the first, as both teams continued to go back and forth. This time, however, Spain would hold a three-point lead entering the halftime break (32-29).

Throughout the third, Spain pulled away from the Latvians, who found themselves trailing by 11 points at the end of the period (58-47).

Despite being down by double figures to start the fourth, Team Latvia would continue to fight hard and their efforts paid off. They staged a successful comeback and tied the score again at 61, with just a little over five minutes left.

The Latvians played hard until the final buzzer and beat Spain by five points (74-69).

