Brazil vs Spain FIBA World Cup 2023, August 28: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

The 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage has officially begun. There is no shortage of excitement among fans, and we have already witnessed a bunch of great games.
A very interesting game between Brazil and Spain sees the Paul Neto-less Brazil look to overcome the defending FIBA World Cup champions.
Here are the complete rosters of each team:
Team Spain roster
- Rudy Fernandez
- Alberto Diaz
- Dario Brizuela
- Victor Claver
- Santiago Aldama
- Willy Hernangomez
- Usman Garuba
- Alex Abrines
- Sergio Llull
- Juan Nunez
- Juancho Hernangomez
- Joel Parra
Team Brazil roster
- Yago Santos
- Tim Soares
- Cristiano Felicio
- Gui Santos
- Vitor Benite
- Leonardo Meindl
- Raul Neto Togni
- Marcelinho Huertas
- Felipe Dos Anjos
- Georginho De Paula
- Bruno Caboclo
- Lucas Dias
FIBA World Cup 2023: Brazil vs Spain game details
Date: August 28, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)
Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta
Group: G - Brazil, Spain, Iran, Cote d'Ivoire
Spain and Brazil looks to be an exciting game, where the winner will likely win Group G. Both Spain and Brazil won their opening games and have their eyes set on a victory in this matchup.
Brazil did lose Paul Neto, who is important to their team and the only NBA player on their squad. Neto is out for at least six months and will be greatly missed by Brazil. Team Spain will be trying to take advantage of this situation and be in a commanding position after two games.
Brazil vs. Spain 2023 FIBA World Cup: Where to watch?
Fans can watch Brazil and Spain face off on August 28 on FIBA's official streaming channel, Courtside 1891.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 games can also be watched on ESPN2 or ESPN+ in the U.S. This includes the upcoming highly anticipated Brazil vs. Spain matchup.
