Brazil vs Spain FIBA World Cup 2023, August 28: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

The 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage has officially begun. There is no shortage of excitement among fans, and we have already witnessed a bunch of great games.

A very interesting game between Brazil and Spain sees the Paul Neto-less Brazil look to overcome the defending FIBA World Cup champions.

Here are the complete rosters of each team:

Team Spain roster

Rudy Fernandez

Alberto Diaz

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Santiago Aldama

Willy Hernangomez

Usman Garuba

Alex Abrines

Sergio Llull

Juan Nunez

Juancho Hernangomez

Joel Parra

Team Brazil roster

Yago Santos

Tim Soares

Cristiano Felicio

Gui Santos

Vitor Benite

Leonardo Meindl

Raul Neto Togni

Marcelinho Huertas

Felipe Dos Anjos

Georginho De Paula

Bruno Caboclo

Lucas Dias

FIBA World Cup 2023: Brazil vs Spain game details

Date: August 28, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)

Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta

Group: G - Brazil, Spain, Iran, Cote d'Ivoire

Spain and Brazil looks to be an exciting game, where the winner will likely win Group G. Both Spain and Brazil won their opening games and have their eyes set on a victory in this matchup.

Brazil did lose Paul Neto, who is important to their team and the only NBA player on their squad. Neto is out for at least six months and will be greatly missed by Brazil. Team Spain will be trying to take advantage of this situation and be in a commanding position after two games.

Brazil vs. Spain 2023 FIBA World Cup: Where to watch?

Fans can watch Brazil and Spain face off on August 28 on FIBA's official streaming channel, Courtside 1891.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 games can also be watched on ESPN2 or ESPN+ in the U.S. This includes the upcoming highly anticipated Brazil vs. Spain matchup.

