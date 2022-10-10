What is G League Ignite's roster for the 2022-2023 season?  Here are all the details

The G League Ignite have established themselves as an alternative to college basketball for players looking to turn professional before being eligible for the NBA Draft. In the two NBA drafts since joining the G League during the 2020-2021 season, the Ignite have sent six players to the NBA, including three lottery picks.

Entering 2022-2023, there are five players on the Ignite roster that are draft eligible. Scoot Henderson, currently projected to be a top-two pick, highlights the roster.

Great live footage of Scoot Henderson’s impressive moves & buckets vs Wembanyama. https://t.co/N9CFkvhGuv

Henderson will be entering his second season on the Ignite's roster at only 18 years old. He reclassified following his junior year of high school and averaged 14.7 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 4.8 assists per game with the Ignite in 2021-2022.

Outside of Henderson, Leonard Miller stands out as a name to watch as he is currently a fringe-lottery prospect. He has the opportunity to be a top-ten pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, however, his play with the Ignite will likely determine his draft position.

Strong game for Ignite's Leonard Miller, thought he helped his stock today. Final: Metropolitans 112, G League Ignite 106Victor Wembanyama: 36 points, 11 rebounds, countless tanking conversations.Strong game for Ignite's Leonard Miller, thought he helped his stock today.

Sidy Cissoko, Efe Abogidi, and Mojave King are the three other prospects on the G League Ignite roster that will be draft eligible in 2023. Cissoko projects as a late first-round pick, while Abogidi projects as a second-round pick. King figures to be a late second-round pick or go undrafted.

After having three players drafted in back-to-back NBA drafts, potentially having five players drafted represents a big step forward for the G League Ignite as they look to compete with the NCAA.

The rest of the G League Ignite roster

London Johnson stands out as the only remaining draft eligible player on the G League Ignite roster after recently deciding to join the team. He projects as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, however, his performances over the next two seasons will go a long way to cementing that status.

Shareef O'Neal is by far the biggest name on the Ignite roster, as he is well-known for being the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. The younger O'Neal went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and has shared that he is looking to play at his highest level after his college career was derailed due to heart surgery.

"This year is definitely my year. I'm ready to play at the highest level of basketball." Shareef O’Neal says he is cleared to make his debut for G League Ignite during Thursdays' rematch versus Metropolitans 92."This year is definitely my year. I'm ready to play at the highest level of basketball." https://t.co/O5IXi5R6Sl

Elsewhere on the roster are former NBA players Pooh Jeter, John Jenkins, James Southerland, and Eric Mika. Former college players Aubrey Dawkins, Marcus Graves, and Cameron Young round out the G League Ignite roster.

