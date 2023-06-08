Brian Windhorst believes Chris Paul could end up with either the Clippers or Lakers

The Phoenix Suns have notified Chris Paul that he has been waived. This means that he will be a free agent this summer. The main reason behind this is the Suns can no longer pay him $30.8 million going forward. Paul could still prove to be extremely valuable to any other team, with Brian Windhorst reporting that he could end up with either the Clippers or Lakers.

Chris Paul was the primary point guard for the Phoenix Suns. Although Paul is 38 years old, he can still be instrumental to a team's success in theplayoffs. This season, Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, and shot 52.2% from the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Chris Paul help the Clippers?

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets

Clippers were a strong contender with the presence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

However, despite being one of the favorites, the Clippers have fallen short of making a deep playoff run this season. It was believed that they needed a point guard and their desperation to get one led them to signing Russell Westbrook.

This was of course not the best decision given how Westbrook played with the Lakers. Ty Lue's coaching could quite fix him, although a big part of the Clipper's failures can be attributed to their star players' injuries.

Paul brings an IQ to the Clippers that Westbrook lacks. Paul could indeed help them with a deep playoff run if the Clippers can make room to sign him. However, this would have to be at a vet minimum.

It is unlikely that Paul won't get better offers anywhere else. Even if Paul signs for a minimum, all three of the Clipper's stars would be injury prone and their ability to make a deep run would still be doubtful.

Could Chris Paul join the Lakers?

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

Chris Paul is a long-term friend of LeBron James. And, it is quite likely that James might put pressure on the front office to sign either Chris Paul or Kyrie Irving. If Paul were to sign with the Lakers, it would fulfill James's dream of playing with all the players on his banana boat.

After the struggles of the Lakers' new point guard D'Angelo Russell, it might be wise for the Lakers to move on. As LeBron enters the twilight of his careers, the Lakers are in desperate need of a point guard who can take away the ball-handling responsibilities from him. Paul fits perfectly into this role with his great handles and his savvy IQ. Paul would also be somebody that Lebron can trust given their history.

It is still questionable though if a 38-year-old Chris Paul is the answer to the Lakers' problems. Lebron James himself is debating whetherhe should finally hang up his boots.

On the other hand, they have Anthony Davis who is perpetually injured and often plays like a 38-year-old. To add another injury-prone old player might turn out to be the very reason why the Lakers fail to make the play-in, let alone the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes