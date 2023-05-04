Brian Windhorst talks Steph Curry-LeBron James comparisons, says 'Steph's teams were always better'

Steph Curry went head-to-head against LeBron James and the Lakers yesterday. The matchup garnered 7.4 million viewers on TNT's coverage, making it the most watched Game 1 of a Conference semifinal in cable television history.

The matchup between the two superstars has ignited numerous debates in the media and the internet alike.

Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts on the comparisons between Steph Curry and LeBron James on ESPN's "Get Up."

"Mr. Curry is not LeBron James ... Steph's teams were always better," Windhorst said.

Windhorst was of the opinion that Curry always had the better supporting act around him when compared to James.

Steph Curry had the best record in the league when he captured his first championship in 2015. The Warriors went on to acquire Kevin Durant, a move that enabled them to win 2 straight championships in 2017 and 2018.

During his fourth championship run in 2022, Curry and the Warriors finished third in the Western Conference and had complete home-court advantage during the NBA Finals.

There is no denying the greatness of Steph Curry as he has been one of the elite shotmakers in the game for years. LeBron James' consistent conditioning has allowed him to remain at a competitive level at his age. But from Windhorst's perspective, the two are not comparable given the line-ups that LeBron played with compared to Curry.

Head-to-head matchup between Steph Curry and LeBron James

Game 1 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers did not disappoint as the Lakers managed to romp to a road win with a score of 117-112.

Anthony Davis led the way for the visiting team, dropping 30 points on 11-19 shooting, having grabbed 23 rebounds for the double-double statline, and dishing out 5 assists and had 4 blocks as well.

Even with Davis' dominant outing, all eyes were on Steph Curry and LeBron James, two of the biggest superstars in the league today.

Steph Curry had 27 points but struggled to get clean looks all game as he only shot 10-24, including 6-13 from three-point range. He grabbed 6 rebounds, had 1 steal and dished out 3 assists and made 5 turnovers.

LeBron James on the other hand, did not have the best of shooting displays as he dropped 22 points on only 9-24 shooting, including 1-8 from three-point range. He grabbed 11 rebounds while also registering 3 blocks and 4 assists with 4 turnovers.

The duel between Curry and James wasn't exactly a full-on highlight reel material, but the ball game was just as competitive and evenly-matched as the fans had expected.

