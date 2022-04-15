“'Bro, is that Jack Nicholson, you can’t handle the truth… Is that Tom Cruise,' I’m like, ‘They coming to watch me play’” - Shaquille O'Neal on putting on a show for Hollywood stars in LA

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the challenges of playing in Los Angeles as the superstar won three championships with the LA Lakers.

On "The Big Podcast, O'Neal spoke about how the Lakers were the main attraction for Hollywood stars and how he felt obliged to put on a show when they were in attendance.

"When I played in LA, I tried to do the same for them as they did for me," O'Neal said. "Of course, you focus on the game but you like, 'Bro, is that Jack Nicholson? You can't handle the truth. Hey, is that Tom cruise?' I'm like, 'They coming to watch me play. So, I have to do what they do for me.'

"When I'm at home, when I'm trying to get away from basketball, a good movie will do that for you. A good two-hour movie will help relieve, will help you forget about what's going on in the world. After that, it comes back to real life."

The A-listers attended most of the games during Shaq's tenure as he helped deliver three championships and was the city's box-office attraction.

Shaquille O'Neal's stats during the Lakers three-peat, 2000-2002

35.8 PPG

15.2 RPG

3.5 APG

2.9 BPG

59 FG%

Pure dominance

How good was Shaquille O'Neal in his prime?

Shaq against the Sacramento Kings

One of the most dominant players to ever play the game, Shaquille O'Neal was a man among the boys in the NBA. Gifted with incredible size and length, O'Neal truly made his presence felt during his illustrious career spanning well over 15 years.

O'Neal's best season came during 1999-2000 for the LA Lakers. Having signed as a free agent a couple in 1996, the pressure was mounting on O'Neal to take the franchise to the promised land. O'Neal duly delivered and went on to three-peat.

"Diesel," as he is nicknamed, won everything there was to win during the 1999-2000 season. O'Neal was named MVP en route to winning his first ring and picking up his first of three Finals MVP awards. It was a truly dominant season.

This Day in Stats, 2000: Shaq scores 61 points & grabs 23 rebounds, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players with 60p/20r in a game.

The Lakers, led by O'Neal, had the NBA's best record at 67-15. Hs best performance of the regular season came in a 123-103 demolition of the LA Clippers on Feb. 6, 2000.The big man dropped 61 points and grabbed 23 rebounds while shooting 68.6% (24-for-35). In fact, O'Neal recorded 40 or more points nine times during the regular season.

But the Lakers were hunting for a championship and as great as the center was in the regular season, the playoffs were the stage they needed him to be his best.

In the playoffs, the Lakers went up against the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. The big man and the Lakers dispatched all these teams with relative ease barring Portland, as the Trail Blazers took the Lakers to seven games.

O'Neal had five games with at least 40 points in the playoffs. It was an incredible season for the franchise from one of the greatest players of all time. Turns out, it was just the start as O'Neal and the Lakers created a dynasty.

