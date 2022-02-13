"Bron had more shot attempts than points scored" - Shannon Sharpe calls LeBron James' performance "unacceptable" after his historic night is marred by loss

Shannon Sharpe is generally a LeBron James' admirer. Sharpe is the one in James' corner when Skip Bayless goes after the 37-year-old superstar. However, no sooner had the Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night than Sharpe took to social media to criticize the King.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron had a chance to tie the game with 2.4 seconds left and 3 free-throws.



He missed the first and the Lakers lost 115-117. LeBron had a chance to tie the game with 2.4 seconds left and 3 free-throws.He missed the first and the Lakers lost 115-117. https://t.co/W1kMDgde9c

Shannon Sharpe's criticism of LeBron James stemmed from the fact that the Lakers forward had 27 shot attempts, but shot only 33.3% from the field against Golden State. James finished with 26 points, but missed the first of three free throws at the end of the game that would have given the Lakers a chance to tie the contest against the Dubs. As things stood, the Lakers lost 115-117, thereby losing their sixth consecutive road game of their current regular season schedule.

James' poor shooting night is what invited Sharpe's ire. The sports analyst and former pro-football player took to Twitter to say:

"Bron had more shot attempts than pts scored. Bron is my guy, but this performance isn’t acceptable."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe NateDawg20 @_NateMr Yea Lebron 26 points 15 rebounds definitely under performed. Sometimes you make no sense. AD under performed yes. twitter.com/shannonsharpe/… Yea Lebron 26 points 15 rebounds definitely under performed. Sometimes you make no sense. AD under performed yes. twitter.com/shannonsharpe/… Bron had more shot attempts than pts scored. Bron is my guy, but this performance isn’t acceptable twitter.com/_natemr/status… Bron had more shot attempts than pts scored. Bron is my guy, but this performance isn’t acceptable twitter.com/_natemr/status…

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for all-time scoring record

Despite his inefficient scoring night and missed clutch free throw with 2.4 seconds left in the game, LeBron brought up an important historic milestone on Saturday. With his first scoring shot in the second half of the game against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer in the regular season and playoffs combined.

Dave McMenamin @mcten LeBron James has now scored more points than any other player in league history between the regular season and playoffs combined. The record-setting bucket: LeBron James has now scored more points than any other player in league history between the regular season and playoffs combined. The record-setting bucket: https://t.co/o43WjumoPP

LeBron James started the night trailing Kareem by 18 points. James, who had a combined total of 44,131 points before the start of the game against the Dubs, now has 44,157 points, eight more than Kareem (44,149). The King's regular season points' tally stands at 36,526 points (3rd behind Kareem and Karl Malone) while his playoffs points' total is 7631 (1st).

Asked what he thought of his latest career achievement, the four-time NBA champion expressed humility. He said:

"Throughout my career, whenever I've been linked with some of the greats I've been in awe."

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron on passing Kareem: "Throughout my career, whenever I've been linked with some of the greats I've been in awe." LeBron on passing Kareem: "Throughout my career, whenever I've been linked with some of the greats I've been in awe."

LeBron James is currently playing in his 19th NBA season. He is a 17-time All-Star, heading towards making his 18th All-Star game appearance this coming weekend in Cleveland. He is a four-time league MVP, four-time Finals MVP and a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. James was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft class.

