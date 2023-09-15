"You've never met me" - Bronny James once had trouble recognizing OF model Corinna Kopf on Adin Ross' stream

Bronny James, similar to his father LeBron James, has experienced what it's like to be under the limelight, especially with the anticipation of his NBA arrival.

LeBron James has experienced numerous backlash and criticism from the media throughout his career. For every calculated move James makes in life, so too does his family.

This also pertains to the time Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, invited Bronny James to his house to meet OnlyFans model Corinna Kopf 10 months ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly enough, Kopf made the comparison that James had gotten taller with his voice being deeper from the last time she saw him. Bronny James replied:

"You've never even met me."

Corinna Kopf went on to say that she had met him before, but James wasn't having any of it. Kopf added that both of James and Ross' friends went to one of her parties in 2021.

Bronny James gifted Adin Ross with a signed LeBron James, LA Lakers jersey

Besides being recognized as a famous Twitch Streamer, Adin Ross is also recognized for being a close friend of Bronny James.

Their friendship was put on display during one of Ross' previous streams on Twitch when James called him midway through.

During the phone call session, Ross said how much he appreciated the gift that James sent him. That gift was a signed Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James jersey from the four-time NBA champion himself.

"Bronny, I wanna say bro, I f***ing love you," Ross said. "The 'To Adin from LeBron James jersey,' thank you bro. You don't understand, you don't actually understand like how f***ing insane ... I just wanna thank you face to face. I don't even know what to say."

Ross even went on to upload that moment in one of his Youtube videos, wherein, he couldn't stop gushing all over the jersey.

The signed NBA jersey was a birthday gift for Adin Ross, with his birthday being on October 11.

With how much a signed NBA jersey costs, especially one from LeBron James himself, it's safe to say that it is one of those gifts that one must completely cherish.