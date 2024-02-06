Bronny James vs Marcus Jordan college stats: Which of LeBron and MJ's kids is having the better career?

Bronny James is off to a slow start in his college career. James had an uneasy beginning to his freshman season for the USC Trojans. He suffered a cardiac arrest during a preseason training camp. He sat out the first portion of the season until he was medically cleared, missing nine games.

James then came off the bench in his first few games as he eased back into the rotation. The Trojans have also struggled to find their way this season. They are 9-13 and last in the Pac-12 conference.

James has shown some flashes throughout the season. However, his opportunities have been limited. He has been largely overshadowed by Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis on the team.

James is not even the highest scoring famous son on the team. Dennis Rodman’s son DJ Rodman is averaging more points than James for the Trojans this season. Let’s take a look at Bronny James’ stats so far this season.

Bronny James college stats

Through the first 14 games of his college career, Bronny James is averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 20.1 minutes per game. He is also contributing a share on the defensive end with 0.9 steals per game. He is taking care of the basketball with only 1.4 turnovers per game.

James is shooting 37.2%, including 27.5% from the 3-point line. He takes 2.9 3-pointers per game. He is 65.0% from the free-throw line. Not exactly eye popping shooting numbers yet. However, he is very young and had a late start to the season.

He hit double figures in scoring three times this season. His season high came when he dropped 15 points in 20 minutes in a 86-70 loss to Oregon State. He went 6-of-11 on the night.

How does Bronny James compare to Marcus Jordan?

Now how do those numbers of the famous son stack up against another famous son, Marcus Jordan. Michael Jordan’s son had a turbulent college career before he became the celebrity tabloid star he is now.

Jordan began his college career at UCF (University of Central Florida). His career began with drama as he refused to wear the team-issued shoes since the school had a deal with Adidas. UCF was forced to change their apparel deal to Nike so Jordan could wear his father’s shoes in games.

Jordan averaged 8.0 points per game during his freshman season in 2009-10 with UCF. He scored his career-high 28 points against West Florida on Nov. 12, 2010 in his second year. He also dropped 18 points to lead UCF to a stunning upset against No. 16 ranked Florida on Dec. 1, 2010.

Jordan quit the team early. He left the team before the 2012-13 season. He continued attending the school and graduated in 2013.

Jordan played three seasons in total during his college career. He bumped up his averages to 15.2 ppg in his sophomore year. He then slipped to 13.7 ppg in his final year with the team.

He was primarily a scorer. He averaged just 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in his career. He also was not the deepest shooter, hitting 31.1% of his 3-pointers.

Marcus Jordan played way longer than Bronny James. However, they have similar numbers except Jordan was filling it up in the scoring column more than James has so far.

