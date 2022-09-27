Who is Brooke Bailey and how is she related to Ronnie Holland? Taking a closer look at the Basketball Wives star

Brooke Bailey is an American model and businesswoman who is well-known for her appearances on the 'Basketball Wives' reality TV show. The show was created by Shaunie O’Neal, ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal. She is as an executive producer. The reality show explores the lives of people who are either the wife, ex-wife, or girlfriend of an NBA superstar.

Brooke Bailey made her first appearance on 'Basketball Wives' in 2012. She was associated with Rashard Lewis, Vernon Macklin, and, most recently, Ronnie Holland. She married Ronnie Holland in 2014, after dating him for quite some time. The couple eventually filed for divorce, and Brooke Bailey is reportedly single. She announced her divorce on her Instagram page. It was captioned:

“Wife sounds better than girlfriend, but single sounds better than stupid. Yes. I’m single.”

Bailey initially appeared on the spin-off edition of the reality show titled 'Basketball Wives LA.' She was a main member of the cast, in its second season. Bailey also made a cameo appearance in the fifth season (2016).

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla. Our hearts go out to Brooke as well as her family and friends during this very difficult time. We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla. Our hearts go out to Brooke as well as her family and friends during this very difficult time.

Brooke Bailey made her return to the show in its latest season, starring alongside Shaunie O'Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks, British Williams, Nia Dorsey and Noria-Dorsey Taggart. One of the most recent episodes covers her decision to begin in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the hopes of completing her family.

Bailey reportedly has three children – a daughter named Kayla, who recently passed away; a son named Shumecio, and there is no information on the youngest son.

What happened to Brooke Bailey’s daughter?

Brooke Bailey recently announced that her daughter Kayla tragically passed away at the age of 25. Bailey made the announcement on her Instagram page with a heartfelt message:

“Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

While there was no official confirmation of the cause of death, an article from a Basketball Wives fan account claimed Kayla's death was caused by a car accident in Memphis.

Bailey later posted another message about her daughter:

“Kayla left a mark on so many lives," Brooke said Sunday. "She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention. If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life."

Since the news broke, Bailey’s social platforms have been swamped with prayers from fans and celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, Porsha Williams and Tammy Rivera.

Kayla Bailey was a certified hairstylist by profession. She made her mark as an entrepreneur at a young age. She was a business owner, KNB Inc., who had over 14,000 Instagram followers. Apart from the data available, Kayla liked to keep her life private and stayed away from the spotlight.

