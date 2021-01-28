Brooklyn Nets 132-128 Atlanta Hawks: Twitter erupts as big three combines for 89 in an overtime victory  

The Brooklyn Nets edged out the Atlanta Hawks to earn an overtime victory, 132-128, on Wednesday night.
The new-look Nets are now 3-1 when James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all take the floor together.
The Brooklyn Nets' big three put on a scoring display against the Atlanta Hawks, with Durant putting up a game-high 32 points, followed by Harden's 31 and Irving's 26. James Harden also dished out a game-high 15 assists.
The Atlanta Hawks put up a good fight but will be disappointed with their play in the fourth quarter and overtime. They were unable to close out the match after heading into the last 12 minutes with a four-point lead.
Trae Young ended the game as the Hawks' leading scorer with 28 points. However, he had an off shooting night, going just seven of 22 from the field.
James Harden dominates in the first half for the Brooklyn Nets
James Harden was aggressive from the opening tip against the Atlanta Hawks. The three-time scoring champ led all scorers into the break with 18 points on 60% shooting.
This was encouraging for fans as many believed that Harden was too passive since he joined his new All-Star teammates, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Kyrie Irving also had it rolling on the offensive end of the floor, closing out the half with 14 points and displaying some of his normal crafty layups.
Kevin Durant had a quiet first 24 minutes, finishing with just nine points on 4 of 13 shooting, but headed into the locker room with the highlight of the half.
He crossed up John Collins and sent the Atlanta Hawks forward to the floor, allowing him to pull up for an easy two.
The Brooklyn Nets had all the highlights in the first half, but the Atlanta Hawks kept up with them offensively as the game headed into halftime, 55-55.
Kevin Durant steals the win from Atlanta Hawks in an overtime victory
Kevin Durant saved his best efforts for last. After a slow first half, the two-time finals MVP closed out the final two quarters and overtime with 23 points for his eighth 30-point game this season.
The victory over the Atlanta Hawks moves the Brooklyn Nets to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-8 record.
The Brooklyn Nets were met with one of their biggest questions at the end of the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks — who takes the last shot?
This time, it was James Harden, who missed the go-ahead bucket, sending the game into overtime.
John Collins had a good game tonight, scoring 21 points and collecting eight rebounds. However, he was at the end of all the top highlights. Besides the Kevin Durant cross from the first half, Jeff Green turned back the clock and posterized the 23-year-old in the third quarter.
As great as the Brooklyn Nets have been on the offensive end since adding James Harden, their defense is still a major concern. The Nets have allowed 122 points since adding the 2018 MVP.
ALSO READ: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Big men Brooklyn Nets can target with their Disabled Player Exception