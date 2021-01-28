Brooklyn Nets 132-128 Atlanta Hawks: Twitter erupts as big three combines for 89 in an overtime victory  

The Brooklyn Nets edged out the Atlanta Hawks to earn an overtime victory, 132-128, on Wednesday night.

The new-look Nets are now 3-1 when James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all take the floor together.

The Brooklyn Nets' big three put on a scoring display against the Atlanta Hawks, with Durant putting up a game-high 32 points, followed by Harden's 31 and Irving's 26. James Harden also dished out a game-high 15 assists.

The Atlanta Hawks put up a good fight but will be disappointed with their play in the fourth quarter and overtime. They were unable to close out the match after heading into the last 12 minutes with a four-point lead.

Trae Young ended the game as the Hawks' leading scorer with 28 points. However, he had an off shooting night, going just seven of 22 from the field.

James Harden dominates in the first half for the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden goes up for a layup against the Atlanta Hawks.

James Harden was aggressive from the opening tip against the Atlanta Hawks. The three-time scoring champ led all scorers into the break with 18 points on 60% shooting.

This was encouraging for fans as many believed that Harden was too passive since he joined his new All-Star teammates, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Here are some Twitter reactions to his first-half performance:

Advertisement

The Nets and Hawks are tied at 55 at halftime.



James Harden's 18 first half points are his most in a first half since joining the Nets (via @ESPNStatsInfo). Harden has said that he is working on balancing looking for his shot and facilitating. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 28, 2021

It’s wild how we WANT James Harden to be more aggressive and shoot more instead of being passive. #BrooklynTogether — cristian (@TheBoyLD) January 28, 2021

Aggressive James Harden is the best version of James Harden — arian (@arxanii) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

James Harden is straight cooking🍳🔥 pic.twitter.com/LmSXHJUlZW — Nick Fay (@OTG_NICK) January 28, 2021

Kyrie Irving also had it rolling on the offensive end of the floor, closing out the half with 14 points and displaying some of his normal crafty layups.

Here is how Twitter reacted to some of the 6x All Star's impressive finishes:

That move was difficult, Kyrie has that hall of fame acrobat badge — 6’5” Nobody™️ (@basedpromethius) January 28, 2021

He’s so skilled offensively it’s insane — Andrew (@andrewdifalco13) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

The athleticism of @KyrieIrving is very underrated. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) January 28, 2021

Kevin Durant had a quiet first 24 minutes, finishing with just nine points on 4 of 13 shooting, but headed into the locker room with the highlight of the half.

He crossed up John Collins and sent the Atlanta Hawks forward to the floor, allowing him to pull up for an easy two.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the move:

Kevin Durant just broke John Collins' ankles with a stepback crossover and hit the mid-range jumper. That was sick. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

KEVIN DURANT BROKE THAT BOYS ANKLES — Fresh Cut KD (@FreshCutKd) January 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets had all the highlights in the first half, but the Atlanta Hawks kept up with them offensively as the game headed into halftime, 55-55.

Kevin Durant steals the win from Atlanta Hawks in an overtime victory

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks against the Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Durant saved his best efforts for last. After a slow first half, the two-time finals MVP closed out the final two quarters and overtime with 23 points for his eighth 30-point game this season.

The victory over the Atlanta Hawks moves the Brooklyn Nets to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-8 record.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant is winning MVP this year. No doubt about it. — Vic Vinegar (@Mike_Natz) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

The Brooklyn Nets were met with one of their biggest questions at the end of the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks — who takes the last shot?

This time, it was James Harden, who missed the go-ahead bucket, sending the game into overtime.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the decision:

Brooklyn Nets Breakdown: You hear a lot about Irving, Durant and Harden. Who takes the last shot? Tonight it was James Harden. @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/qTxKxOsDX7 — Steve Finamore (@CoachFinamore) January 28, 2021

James Harden should not be taking the last shot. It should always be KD. Harden taking the last shot is exactly why this will not work at Brooklyn. He's selfish and not team oriented — Azza (@Azza_W20) January 28, 2021

They should have let kyrie had the last possession cause he’s unpredictable when driving to the basket — FLOSA (@phelyxohwuzu14) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

NOOOO. James Harden dribbles out the final possession, takes the last shot to win at Atlanta. KD obviously should be Option No. 1 and Kyrie should be Option No. 2. Growing pains. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 28, 2021

John Collins had a good game tonight, scoring 21 points and collecting eight rebounds. However, he was at the end of all the top highlights. Besides the Kevin Durant cross from the first half, Jeff Green turned back the clock and posterized the 23-year-old in the third quarter.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the highlight dunk:

That dunk by Jeff Green 🤢 sheesh — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Why is John Collins a walking highlight mix tonight 😂😭 — Goran Dragic 👹🐉 (@sono_boy_tre) January 28, 2021

John Collins got dropped AND a poster in the same game pic.twitter.com/yiEDCRrFPz — Jorah, Lord of the Friend Zone (@KDT_5) January 28, 2021

As great as the Brooklyn Nets have been on the offensive end since adding James Harden, their defense is still a major concern. The Nets have allowed 122 points since adding the 2018 MVP.

ALSO READ: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Big men Brooklyn Nets can target with their Disabled Player Exception (sportskeeda.com)