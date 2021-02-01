Brooklyn Nets 146 -149 Washington Wizards: Twitter erupts as Russell Westbrook records season-high points to down Kevin Durant and crew

Russell Westbrook is back to his old ways! The 2016 MVP led the Washington Wizards to a 146-149 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, scoring a season-high 41 points and draining a three in the last five seconds to take the lead.

In addition to Russell Westbrooks' game-high 41 points, Bradley Beal had 37 to add to the 34.7 points he is averaging this season. The Washington Wizards also got a much-needed 50 points out of their bench tonight.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, who were without James Harden, had another offensive explosion led by Kevin Durant's 37 points, followed by Joe Harris, who had 30 points and knocked down eight three-points.

However, they continue to show massive concerns in their defensive play. Since the James Harden trade, the Brooklyn Nets have a 119.9 defensive rating, which is the worst in the league and would be the worst of all time if it stays that way, via statmuse.

Russell Westbrook keeps the Washington Wizards season alive with a win over the Brooklyn Nets

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook looked like his normal self against his old teammate, Kevin Durant, and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Washington Wizards found themselves down 18 at one point in the first 24 minutes. It was looking like another long game for the Wizards, who came into the matchup with the worst record in the league at 3-12.

Instead, thanks to Russell Westbrook, they were able to claw back and potentially change their season's fate with their win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the MVP's performance:

KD & Russ DUELING on NBA TV! 🔥



21 for Durant, 19 for Westbrook...BKN leads WAS by 6 at the half. pic.twitter.com/gPUdEYA3dh — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2021

Russell Westbrook has not looked himself to start the season. He came into the game shooting the worst field goal percentage of his career at 38.1%.

Tonight, he went 16 for 28 from the floor. This was a result of him not settling for the mid-range jumper and attacking the rim instead.

12 of Russell Westbrook’s 19 points in first half came in the paint. Keep Attacking Russ!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dDKk4XwIGS — Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 (@cmillsnbcs) February 1, 2021

The Russell Westbrook resurgence continues. Third consecutive game showing more. No setback tonight. Energetic. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 1, 2021

only reason why this shootout is close is because of Westbrook. his energy tonight could power a small village. — Rob Perez 🤡 (@WorldWideWob) February 1, 2021

The ending to this game was nothing short of chaotic. The Brooklyn Nets were up to five points with eleven seconds to go. Bradley Beal came down and hit a quick three to bring the game within two.

The Washington Wizards then stole the inbound pass from Joe Harris, allowing Russell Westbrook to hit the go-ahead basket with four seconds to go.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the sequence:

Incredible turn of events in D.C.: Bradley Beal nails a 3-pointer to bring the Wizards within two points of the Nets with 8 seconds left. Joe Harris' inbound pass is stolen by Garrison Mathews, which leads to a three by Russell Westbrook.



Wizards defeat the Nets 149-146. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 1, 2021

WILDEST FINISH OF THE SEASON AT WASHINGTON: WESTBROOK, GUARDING KD DOWN THE STRETCH, GOT THE BEST OF KD WITH A LATE THREE AND LATE DEFLECTION THAT KEPT KD FROM AN EASY SCORE. TLC MISSED A BUNNY TO WIN IT ... AFTER KYRIE TRAVELED BEFORE IN-BOUNDING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 1, 2021

"That was the first game all year I had a White Claw."



Scott Brooks on why he was late to his postgame media session after the W over the Nets 😂 pic.twitter.com/yzZmHs9AlA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2021

As bad as it had been for the Washington Wizards through the first two months of the 2020-21 NBA season, they are now only 1.5 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament.

If Russell Westbrook can stay healthy for the remainder of the year and be an efficient shooter in addition to Bradley Beal's offensive repertoire, the Wizards have a chance to make a run in the East.

Bradley Beal shows continue frustration against the Brooklyn Nets

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal continued to show frustration in the game against the Brooklyn Nets, despite the win. His effort in the first half-court could have potentially cost the Wizards the game.

Beal finished with a plus/minus of -12, while Westbrook finished with a +7.

Bradley Beal has not explicitly requested a trade, but the two-time All-Star is giving off telling signs that he wants out.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Bradley Beal's body language:

Bradley Beal’s body language tonight tells me he’s a guy that doesn’t want to get villainized with a public trade request, but desperately wants out. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) February 1, 2021

Bradley Beal’s first half pic.twitter.com/myuahk6bMW — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 1, 2021

Bradley Beal’s body language tonight is identical to Harden’s during his last game in Houston — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) February 1, 2021

The Washington Wizards have not publicly announced that they are looking to ship their two-time All-Star but will have plenty of suitors if they do.

The LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are among teams that would have a potential interest in signing Bradley Beal.

The Lakers, like any other team, would reportedly ‘love’ to trade for Bradley Beal@LakersSBN https://t.co/thCOShppvF — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) January 29, 2021

The #Nets and #76ers are interested in trading for #Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to a report. The Wizards are off to a 2-8 start and may move Beal as a result. https://t.co/lEBmZXGHOh — Captivate (@Captivate) January 11, 2021

