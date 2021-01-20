NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should look to acquire Bradley Beal

The James Harden transfer saga is finally complete, and Bradley Beal now seems to have become the center of multiple of NBA trade rumors.

According to reports, several teams have approached the Washington Wizards with offers to acquire Bradley Beal before the deadline. With the 27-year-old reportedly unhappy right now, a move away from the Wizards could become inevitable for him.

After considering all the teams that have reportedly shown an interest in him, here are three franchises that could realistically trade for Bradley Beal this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 franchises that could move for Bradley Beal this season

For this list, we looked at franchises that have shown an interest in Bradley Beal as per NBA trade rumors. We then picked the teams that could realistically move for the star before the trade deadline.

With that in mind, let's get started.

#3 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors need more firepower on the offensive end to be contenders

The Toronto Raptors struggled at the start of the season but have started to look more like their brilliant selves in the last few games.

However, despite the team playing well at the moment, the roster needs more firepower on the offensive end to be contenders. This is why they are interested in Bradley Beal, as per NBA trade rumors.

In exchange for the star, the Toronto Raptors could offer Chris Boucher, Norman Powell and multiple draft picks to the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal balled out in the @WashWizards first win 😤



Catch him vs. the Nets at 6:00pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/DjGoMVmLeB — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2021

The Wizards can choose this not only because it would go a long way in mending their lack of defense but also because the additional draft picks would help them kickstart a rebuild.

The Raptors, on the other hand, would get one of the best offensive players in the league in Bradley Beal without losing too many key players, giving them a much better chance at an NBA championship.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers' trade package for Bradley Beal could include Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers had a flying start to the season but have found themselves struggling in recent games. Ben Simmons has been involved in a plethora of NBA trade rumors for the franchise, and his underwhelming performances this season haven't helped.

Insiders have claimed that the franchise is getting increasingly dissatisfied with Simmons, and their trade package for Bradley Beal could include the Australian.

Ben Simmons' services, coupled with multiple first-round picks, could be a very realistic and reasonable offer here.

The Washington Wizards could take this deal because they will get an All-Defense level player with excellent court general abilities. Simmons is also only 24 and could be a great component in the franchise's rebuild.

In return, the 76ers will get Bradley Beal, who can space the floor and is exceptional with or without the ball in his hands. This would give the team perfect balance and allow Joel Embiid to wreak havoc inside the paint, making the franchise an even better contender for the 2021 NBA Championship.

#1 Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson is believed to be a part of the trade deal that would bring Bradley Beal to the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat made an awe-inspiring run to the NBA Finals last year. However, unless this team adds some superstar-level talent, they aren't likely to do the same this year.

The Milwaukee Bucks have looked far better than last season, and the Brooklyn Nets now have a big three, giving the Miami Heat more incentive to trade for a star like Bradley Beal.

As per NBA trade rumors, the franchise could offer Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa and multiple first-round picks for Bradley Beal. Reports have also claimed that Duncan Robinson could be included in this deal. However, given how important he is to the Heat, we won't be taking him into account.

This would be a mouth-watering deal for the Washington Wizards. They will not only get multiple first-round picks but also Tyler Herro and Precious Achiuwa, who are considered amongst the best young players in the NBA today. Moreover, the franchise getting multiple first-round picks from the Heat puts them in a very good position to rebuild.

In exchange, the Miami Heat will get a superstar on the offensive end, who can space the floor while also easing the burden on Jimmy Butler when needed. If Bradley Beal were to move to the Miami Heat, the team would have significantly more firepower and could be considered a dark horse to win the 2021 NBA Championship.

