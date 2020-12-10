Brooklyn Nets 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

The Brooklyn Nets have been a historically struggling franchise. They haven't won an NBA title since the ABA merger in 1976 and have had disappointing playoff exits for the last two years. However, the fortunes of the franchise changed when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the 2019 offseason.

The team went from a lottery spot to title contenders in the blink of an eye. The Brooklyn Nets also hired a new head coach, Hall of Famer point guard, Steve Nash. His playmaking expertise has given the team renewed hope and although we haven't seen Irving and Durant play together, analysts and oddsmakers give the Nets a potential shot at the 2021 NBA Championship.

Brooklyn Nets 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference

Kyrie Irving

The addition of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has made the Brooklyn Nets title favorites. The team won 42 games and made the 2019 playoffs, the season prior to the All-Stars signing with the team, and the roster looks incredibly talented.

The Brooklyn Nets are banking on Irving and Durant to put on a show and lead them to victory. The roster had key injuries last season as Kyrie Irving played just 20 games and missed the playoffs whereas Kevin Durant is yet to play an NBA game for the Nets. With the team now healthy, analysts expect them to emerge from the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant hasn't played an NBA game since June 2019 when he injured his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He is itching to get back on the floor and prove that he is still the same dominant player he used to be.

Brooklyn Nets 2019-20 NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 35-37 (.486)

Conference: 7th seed (East)

Division: 4th position (Atlantic)

Playoffs: Lost in the First Round to the Toronto Raptors in 4 games

Key Acquisitions

G Landry Shamet, F Jeff Green, G Bruce Brown

Coaches: Steve Nash, Amare Stoudemire, Mike D'Antoni

Brooklyn Nets new head coach Steve Nash

Most of the Brooklyn Nets offseason was uneventful. The only players they acquired were Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown, and Jeff Green, all of whom are likely to come off the bench.

However, the headlines were dominated by the hiring of the team's new head coach, Steve Nash. Nash is a Hall of Famer point guard who played the majority of his career with the Phoenix Suns. He was known as one of the best point guards of his generation and won back-to-back league MVPs in 2005 and 2006. Kyrie Irving's skills as a point guard and playmaking abilities are expected to improve under the guidance of Steve Nash.

Steve Nash has hired his former coach, Mike D'Antoni and former teammate Amare Stoudemire as his assistant coaches and the combined level of experience on this team's coaching staff is remarkable.

Landry Shamet is a great choice for a shooting guard off the bench and averages double-digit scoring and at least 2 assists and rebounds per game. He started 30 games last season for the LA Clippers and is a remarkable three-point shooter at 40% efficiency.

Bruce Brown has shown promise as well. He has improved in every major statistical category and can develop alongside Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G Caris Levert, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C Jarrett Allen

Complete Roster

G Jordan Bowden, F Nicolas Claxton, G Spencer Dinwiddie, F Jeff Green, G Landry Shamet, G Bruce Brown, G Tyler Johnson, C DeAndre Jordan, F Rodions Kurucs, F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, F Reggie Perry, F Taurean Prince, G Nate Sestina

Overview

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have the potential to make a dominant dynasty in the NBA. Their two All-Stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, are on four-year deals and with their young and talented squad, the Nets have the potential to win multiple titles in the coming years.

The team looks good defensively as well. Jarrett Allen, DeAndre Jordan, and Kevin Durant are key defensive pieces. The offense looks better than most teams, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are two of the most skilled players in the league.

Most of the Brooklyn Nets roster is injury prone and is coming off of major injuries. The Nets have to watch out for injuries and if their stars remain healthy, the Nets can win the 2020-21 NBA title. Irving and Durant could form the explosive and fast-paced 'Guard-Forward' relationships and put the team firmly in title contention.

Prediction for the Brooklyn Nets' 2020-21 season

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to have a fantastic regular season. The stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are healthy and will hit the ground running. They are predicted to have more offensive firepower than most Eastern Conference teams. Keeping Durant and Irving's playoff and championship experience in mind, the Nets have a shot at winning their first-ever NBA title in 2020-21.

In the history of the league, not many newly curated teams win titles right away. It takes time, and often multiple seasons, to develop chemistry and understand the strengths and weaknesses of the squad. It is understood that Irving and Durant are coming off of major injuries and have never played together. Although the bench is talented, the Nets may not have enough options to bear the burden of a deep playoff run.

The Brooklyn Nets are not under the burden of 'Championship or Bust' and even if they don't win the title this season, the squad can mount another strong attempt in the next campaign.

