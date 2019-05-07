Brooklyn Nets: 3 Players that disappointed this season

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 07 May 2019, 18:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brooklyn Nets finished at the 12th place on the East leaderboard last year.

Following a 28-win season, the Brooklyn Nets turned out to be the most surprising team this year around. They finished with a 42-40 (win-loss) record and bagged a postseason berth as a respectable 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. Also, this was the first time in five years that the Brooklyn Nets ended a regular season with a winning record.

Led by a future superstar in D'Angelo Russell who averaged 21.1 points per game across the 81 games he started, Brooklyn showed considerable promise to continue the upward swing in the coming seasons.

Moreover, nobody expected the Nets to even remotely come close to winning a game against the Sixers in the postseason. However, yet again, this young team showed resilience and poise strong enough to take Game 1 of the seven-game series and more importantly, beat Embiid and his Sixers in their home court.

With the current big three in Russell, LeVert and Dinwiddie going forward, all they have to be concerned about is Joe Harris'(who led the league in three-point percentage) contribution from the three-point line.

While the young and talented unit in Brooklyn had numerous positives to take from the season, there were some players who didn't really chip in enough. Let's take a look at the three most disappointing individual contributions from the Nets' 2018-19 season.

#1 Jared Dudley

Jared Dudley provided a veteran touch to an otherwise young team.

The 33-year-old was traded to the Nets along with a protected second-round pick back in July of 2018. His defensive intensity and energy on the court often provided a spark that went well beyond the box scores.

However, for a prolonged period in time this year, Dudley didn't have the numbers to back up his trash talk. In the 59 games he played for his team this year, Dudley averaged just 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in over 20 minutes of playtime.

For someone known to possess sizeable defensive abilites, Jared averaged an abysmal 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. His outside shooting conversion stood at 35% but he took less then 3 three-point attempts per game, making his scoring impact next to negligible.

1 / 3 NEXT