Bruce Brown, Dennis Schroder and more: 5 players the Brooklyn Nets can target with their mid-level exception

The Brooklyn Nets are amidst a lot of drama surrounding the status of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for the upcoming season. With the previous season ending theatrically for the Nets, there is a possibility that the superstars are unhappy and might shuffle the deck.

However, given the current roster construction, the Brooklyn Nets still have a mid-level exception worth $6.4 million – to add value to the roster.

The first player they’re likely to consider is 25-year-old small forward Bruce Brown. Brown has been in the league for the last four seasons, spending two of them with the Brooklyn Nets. He utilized his limited time at the start of the season, earning himself a starting spot.

He also contributed effectively in the playoffs. Brown averaged 14 points, scoring 20+ points on two occasions. Additionally, there’s no work required to make him fit in, given his understanding of the Nets’ system.

The LA Lakers’ Avery Bradley has made his name in the league by being an effective defender, with the scoring coming in spurts. The Brooklyn Nets need a lot of improvement on the defensive end, and Bradley can add value in that area. Bradley played 62 games in the previous season, averaging 6.4 points, while shooting 39% from deep.

The 28-year-old German Dennis Schroder features on this list, given his experience in the league. He’s been around since 2013, and has put up some strong seasons; but has struggled to find the right fit recently. Schroder was let go by the Celtics last season, joining the Rockets mid-way through the season.

The German can definitely add value from the bench, and has proven to be an effective playmaker as well.

The Brooklyn Nets’ three-point strength improved with the arrival of Seth Curry, but with the pace of the game today – further additions are welcome. San Antonio Spurs’ Bryn Forbes is available and had some big 3-point shooting nights last season. His sharp-shooting could make the Nets an even stronger offensive threat.

The Brooklyn Nets can improve their size with Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks picked Mitchell Robinson in the 2018 draft, and since then he’s added tremendous value. The 2018-19 All-Rookie member boasts an efficient shooting percentage, albeit his presence in the paint.

Robinson played 72 games last season, averaging 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks for the Knicks – bouncing back effective from an injury-ridden season. He recorded a career-high 21 rebounds against the Jazz in the 2021-22 season, which included ten offensive rebounds.

The Brooklyn Nets can offer him an MLE contract, adding superior value to their defensive depth. Robinson can help the Nets secure rebounds at a higher rate, along with a high level of rim protection – making them a better all-round unit.

