Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns – in their first game of February. The last time the two franchises faced off against each other this season, the Suns came out on top by a six-point margin, winning 113-107.

The Brooklyn Nets extended their losing streak to four games after their 110-106 loss against the Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving gave the Nets a chance to come back in the game, but they fell short. Irving finished the last game with 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and will be available for the upcoming fixture.

The Phoenix Suns are playing exceptional basketball, holding on to a ten-game winning streak after beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 on Sunday night. Chris Paul has been crucial for the team, averaging a double-double with 17.9 points and 11.7 assists – in the mentioned ten-game stretch.

The Brooklyn Nets have dropped to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 29-20 record. Their focus for the upcoming match-up will be to put an end to their losing streak. Meanwhile, the Suns are placed first in the Western Conference standings with an impressive 40-9 record.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Nets superstar James Harden is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture, dealing with a strain on his right hand. Forward Kevin Durant will miss the game as he undergoes rehabilitation for a sprained MCL in his left knee. LaMarcus Aldridge is listed as out due to a sprained left ankle. Joe Harris will miss quite a few games after undergoing surgery on his left ankle. Forward Paul Millsap is out due to personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason James Harden Questionable Right hand strain LaMarcus Aldridge Out Sprained left ankle Paul Millsap Out Personal reasons Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery Kevin Durant Out Left knee MCL sprain

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Landry Shamet played the last game against the Spurs, but is listed as out for the upcoming fixture due to a sprain on his right ankle. Frank Kaminsky and Abdel Nader will miss the Nets fixture, and are expected to miss a lot more games this season – with no clarity on their return timetable. Dario Saric has not played a single game this season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. Jae Crowder is listed as out due to a left wrist contusion, along with Deandre Ayton, who sprained his right ankle. Both missed the Spurs match-up as well.

Player Name Status Reason Deandre Ayton Out Right ankle sprain Cameron Payne Out Right wrist sprain Landry Shamet Out Right ankle sprain Dario Saric Out Right ACL tear Jae Crowder Out Left wrist contusion Frank Kaminsky Out Right knee stress reaction Abdel Nader Out Right knee injury

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills is expected to start at point guard, as he did in the Warriors match-up. Kyrie Irving will be the starting shooting guard against the Phoenix Suns. He has come back like he never left, averaging 28.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists in his last five games.

DeAndre’ Bembry and Kessler Edwards will fill forward positions for the Nets, as they have got more of a starting role in the absence of Kevin Durant. Nic Claxton has started in all 22 games he’s played this season and is expected to be the starting center against the Suns.

James Johnson and Blake Griffin are expected to contribute effectively for the second unit, utilizing their experience in the league. Youngsters Cam Thomas and Bruce Brown are expected to see a lot of minutes in the rotation as well.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul was exceptional in the Spurs fixture, recording a double-double with 20 points and 19 assists. He will be the Suns’ floor general, starting at the point guard position. Devin Booker, who has been in red-hot form, averaging 30.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the last ten games, will be the starting point guard.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Nets. Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Dario Saric all remain out as well Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Nets. Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Dario Saric all remain out as well

Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson will plug forward positions for the Suns, as they have been efficient in the last few games. Bridges put on a show against the Spurs, shooting 66.8% from the field to rack up 26 points. Bismack Biyombo has fit in well in the Suns’ system, playing starting center in Ayton’s absence.

JaVale McGee, Ish Wainright and Elfrid Payton are expected to produce valuable contributions, coming off the bench. The list of injuries has shortened the Suns’ rotational options, but their players have been contributing well.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Patty Mills | Shooting Guard – Kyrie Irving | Small Forward – DeAndre’ Bembry | Power Forward – Kessler Edwards | Center – Nic Claxton

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Chris Paul | Shooting Guard – Devin Booker | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Cameron Johnson | Center – Bismack Biyombo

