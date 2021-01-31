Brooklyn Nets to sign free agent Iman Shumpert in an effort to improve defensive struggles | NBA Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of finalizing a deal with Iman Shumpert. The Nets have been circulating in the NBA trade rumors for weeks due to having multiple vacant roster spots open as a result of shipping everyone out of town to acquire the 2018 MVP, James Harden, earlier in the month. They will be filling one of their vacancies with the 30-year-old defensive specialist, per Shams Charania,

Free agent Iman Shumpert is finalizing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2021

Shumpert spent time with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019-20 NBA season. He played in 13 games and averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 18.5 minutes.

However, this time around, the Brooklyn Nets are not concerned about the 30-year-old's offensive statistics. He is being brought there strictly for his ability to switch out and defend on the perimeter.

NBA Rumors: Can Iman Shumpert solve the defensive problems for the Brooklyn Nets?

Iman Shumpert #4 talks with Kyrie Irving #2

Iman Shumpert is a proven winner. He played with Kyrie Irving when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Championship. During that run, he played in all 21 postseason games for the Cavaliers and positively impacted the defensive side of the floor.

Last season during Shumpert's short stint with the Brooklyn Nets, the team had a 108.9 defensive rating. The Nets, this season, currently have a 112.3 defensive rating via basketball-reference.com, and since trading for James Harden on January 14th, they have allowed over 121.5 points per game.

Iman Shumpert was one of the favorite Nets from last season's team. Only played in a handful of games but his energy was contagious. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 31, 2021

To further push how much Shumpert's ability could improve the Brooklyn Nets defensive issues, during his ten-year career, according to basketball-reference.com, he has recorded 11.4 defensive win shares. This means that his defensive ability has accounted for 11.4 wins.

However, It is not totally clear how much playtime Iman Shumpert will earn on the Brooklyn Nets. Steve Nash currently only has six players playing over 20 minutes per game after trading away Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen following Spencer Dinwiddie suffering an injury in the third game of the season.

What we do know is that if the veteran wing is still capable of bringing his contagious energy and defending at a high-level, it will greater the Brooklyn Nets' chances of coming out of the competitive Eastern Conference and potentially winning an NBA championship.

