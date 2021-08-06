Brooklyn Nets Summer League 2021 roster, dates and complete schedule

For the 2021 edition of the NBA Summer League, the Brooklyn Nets will present a team mostly created around their five picks from the 2021 NBA Draft and some veteran experience. The tournament is back in Las Vegas after the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow its celebration in 2020.

This iteration of the Brooklyn Nets will surely be the simplest team we see from now on. The main roster continues to have the 'super team' tag put on it, and with good reason (Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving might have something to do with it).

"[The Brooklyn Nets are] going to be the greatest offense in the history of American team sports."



—@MaxKellerman 😯 pic.twitter.com/X8hIXxqJ6D — First Take (@FirstTake) August 5, 2021

Still, the 2021 NBA Summer League could work as a nice foundation for the team to find some much-needed depth on the bench and it is a good situation for young players to start their development.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a season that could've ended with an NBA championship, with a second-round loss against eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks putting an end to their dream. Normalcy now starts with the Summer League, and the organization is definitely looking to make a good impression.

Free agent Patty Mills has been added to the main roster through 2021 NBA Free Agency, and his arrival on the team will surely add some more talent and even championship pedigree.

Ahead of the tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, we will give you the Brooklyn Nets' projected roster and schedule.

Brooklyn Nets roster for Las Vegas NBA Summer League

As mentioned before, the Brooklyn Nets' roster for the 2021 Las Vegas NBA Summer League will include the team's five players that were selected in the 2021 NBA Draft. Cameron Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, Marcus Zegarowski and Raiquan Gray will be part of the team.

On Monday David Duke will suit up in the black & white again. This time for the Brooklyn Nets summer league. pic.twitter.com/fGoghS2xUx — Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) August 5, 2021

We will also be able to see veteran Brandon Knight play at Las Vegas while he tries to regain NBA shape. The 29-year-old did not play in the NBA last season and will be looking to grab some of his past skills on the court.

Among other players with experience in the NBA that are part of the roster, fans will find 24-year-old Quinndary Weatherspoon, who played 31 games for the San Antonio Spurs in the first two seasons of his career.

Here is the full roster for the Brooklyn Nets, which is subject to change:

Name Position Jordan Bowden Guard David Duke Guard Kessler Edwards Forward Kaiser Gates Forward RaiQuan Gray Forward Alize Johnson Forward Brandon Knight Guard Reggie Perry Forward Brandon Rachal Guard Day’Ron Sharpe Center Chris Silva Forward Cam Thomas Guard Quinndary Weatherspoon Guard Marcus Zegarowski Guard

Brooklyn Nets' assistant coach Jordan Ott will guide the team from the sidelines.

Brooklyn Nets Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Sunday, 8/9/21, 5:00 PM ET Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies ESPN2 Tuesday, 8/11/21, 4:00 PM ET Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks ESPN2 Thursday, 8/12/21, 5:00 PM ET Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards ESPNU Saturday, 8/15/21, 6:00 PM ET Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs NBA TV

The Brooklyn Nets' meeting against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second game of the 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League is interesting because it is a 'rematch' of last year's postseason between the two organizations.

It clearly isn't the same stage as the seven-game series we saw in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but the Nets-Bucks rivalry could be starting to form with both teams as elite contenders in the East next year, again.

The Brooklyn Nets' path to a possible NBA Finals appearance in the 2021-22 campaign surely starts with the young players developing into serviceable members of the regular-season team.

In that regard, the 2021 NBA Summer League could definitely be beneficial for young players and veterans alike, to provide a little more depth to the team's bench.

Also read: Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball Semifinals: France vs Slovenia Prediction & Match Preview - August 5th, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee