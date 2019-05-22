Brooklyn Nets: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

D'Angelo Russell enjoyed a number of memorable performances during an excellent season for the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2018/19 NBA season with little optimism. The franchise had won just one playoff series in 10 years, and over the past three seasons, they had managed a combined total of 69 wins.

Starting the season with an 8-15 record did little to dispel fears of another lackluster season, however, the Nets' young roster quickly began to click on the court, and by December, Brooklyn was among the NBA's most in-form teams.

While the Nets couldn't keep up their red-hot form from December and January, they were still able to finish the season with a 42-40 record - which was enough to secure a first postseason appearance since 2014.

Collectively as a unit, the Nets were among the best in the NBA, although there were still a number of standout performances. So, with the season now behind us, here we will take a look at the top 3 individual performances from a promising campaign in Brooklyn.

#3 Joe Harris vs. Charlotte Hornets - December 26

The performance demonstrated why Joe Harris is among the NBA's most lethal snipers

The Nets entered their December contest against the Hornets with just one defeat in eight games, although Brooklyn still trailed Charlotte in the Eastern Conference standings. This made the matchup a key contest for both sides, and the Hornets led for long periods.

However, Joe Harris made two game-tying 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds of regulation, taking the game to overtime. The game was still tied after one extra period, and was finally decided in OT2 when Harris forced a Charlotte turnover and sprinted away for the game-winning basket.

Harris finished the game with 27 points, shooting 11-for-14 overall, and making 5 of his 8 attempts from beyond the arc. The win also ensured that the Nets took their purple patch of form into the new year.

