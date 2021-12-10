Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - December 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Brooklyn Nets at the State Farm Arena on Friday, December 10th.

The Brooklyn Nets will head into this game on the back of a 104-114 loss against the Houston Rockets. Their record now reads 17-8, but they have maintained their position as the best team in the East.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, picked up a 121-110 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game. The result saw them improve to 13-12 for the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, December 10th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, December 11th, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets players in action during their game against the Houston Rockets.

The Brooklyn Nets will head into this game after a loss against the red-hot Houston Rockets. While the odds favored the Nets to win this game, the absence of Kevin Durant on the floor was heavily felt as the side's offensive rotations started to stagnate.

Although James Harden led the Nets' scoring effort with 25 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists for the game, he also had eight costly turnovers in the game. To add to their woes in the game, the Brooklyn Nets shot an abysmal 24.2% from beyond the arc.

The Nets turned the ball over fewer times in the overall context of the game, but the score line indicates that they weren't able to capitalize on the Rockets' errors.

WIth Kevin Durant likely to come back into the team for the game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Brooklyn Nets will look to return to winning ways. However, the dependency on Durant may be a matter for discussion within the management.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is likely to return against the Atlanta Hawks and will have an important role to play.

Kevin Durant will be key to the Brooklyn Nets' success this season. While this bit of information is well known throughout the league, it became a lot more evident after the Nets' loss against the Houston Rockets.

The franchise's offensive strategy had no identity in the absence of Kevin Durant. Harden struggled to run the offense and recorded a disappointing eight turnovers on the night. The Brooklyn Nets also shot poorly from beyond the arc and from the field, lacking conviction against the young Rockets team.

Durant has been one of the hottest players in the league so far this season. Averaging 28.4 points on 52.9% shooting from the field, the former MVP has been nothing short of unstoppable.

As the Brooklyn Nets look to return to winning ways, Durant will play a major role in establishing a rhythm for the side. However, with the 33-year-old averaging 40.4 minutes per game in the last five games, the side will have to consider managing his minutes wisely.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - DeAndre' Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks players during their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

By registering a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Atlanta Hawks successfully put an end to a two-game losing streak that started at home.

The Hawks will return home on Friday after a three-day break to ride the momentum of their latest away win.

A major takeaway from the Hawks victory over the Timberwolves was their overall shooting from beyond the arc. Shooting over 50% for the game, the Hawks were red hot from three-point territory as the team recorded a total of 25 three-pointers.

Trae Young led the charge with 29 points along with seven rebounds and 11 assists for the game. His efforts were closely supported by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who scored 23 points as a starter, and Danilo Gallinari with 22 points off the bench.

Although Atlanta's defense wasn't spectacular, they managed to get their offense going while helping them take a lead early in the game and maintain it.

Key Player - John Collins

John Collins attempts a jump shot for the Atlanta Hawks.

John Collins is a key player for the Atlanta Hawks. As part of Atlanta's one-two punch with Trae Young, the duo have run the pick-and-roll to perfection in recent times.

Although Collins had a relatively mediocre performance against the Timberwolves, the side can expect their big man to play a sizeable role against the Brooklyn Nets. The 24-year-old will be expected to keep Kevin Durant in check, meaning he will have his hands full in this game.

Collins will also be key to ensuring the efficiency of the Atlanta Hawks' pick-and-roll system in terms of supporting Trae Young.

While the play often alternates with Clint Capela, Collins' emergence as a lob threat will put pressure on the Nets' interior defense. This could then open up the perimeter shooting for the side.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Nets vs Hawks Match Predictions

Friday night's marquee matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks sees the Hawks favored to win the game.

Coming off a win on the road, the Atlanta Hawks have some significant momentum as they return to play their next game at home. The team should be well-rested and raring to go having received a three-day break.

However, with the potential return of Kevin Durant to the roster for the Brooklyn Nets, these odds can differ slightly.

Where to watch Nets vs Hawks game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WZGC and 92.9 The Game as well.

