Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this season, this time on the road at the State Farm Arena. Both are offense-heavy sides and have split the previous two meetings.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 27th, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena. Atlanta, GA

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Often maligned for their efforts while protecting the basket, the Brooklyn Nets had their best defensive outing in the previous game against the Miami Heat. The dearth of big men still hurts them on the glass. There are no such worries going forward with Steve Nash's men managing 119.1 points per game this season.

James Harden has decided to take up the facilitator's role and is averaging 11.3 assists per game for his exploits. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving continue to be the main scorers from the Brooklyn Nets. Outside the big three, Joe Harris is providing valuable contribution from beyond the arc and managing 14.4 points per game.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has surprised everyone by playing at an MVP level merely weeks after fully recuperating from his Achilles injury. KD is averaging 30.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists so far this season. He managed 28 and 33 points respectively in the Brooklyn Nets' last two games against the Atlanta Hawks.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Kevin Durant, C DeAndre Jordan

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks got back to winning ways against the short-handed LA Clippers. Trae Young was on his mark again as he recorded a third straight 30-point game to bring up the Hawks' ninth win of the season. Lloyd Pierce's men have solidified their hold on the sixth seed in the East and look good for a playoff berth.

The Atlanta Hawks still have a few injury absences to deal with. The likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kris Dunn remain sidelined while Cam Reddish is also day-to-day. The frontcourt has been on a tear lately though with both Clint Capela and John Collins turning up big.

Key Player - De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter

Sophomore De'Andre Hunter is having a breakout year with the Atlanta Hawks. Hunter's averaging 21.2 points in the last five games on 51.5% shooting from the field. He's arguably the team's best defender and will be tasked with guarding Kevin Durant against the Brooklyn Nets.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F De'Andre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Nets vs Hawks Match Prediction

Both Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks have enough firepower to score 120 points every night. But the Nets showcased in their previous game that they can put in the required effort on the defensive end as well. The Hawks, meanwhile, don't have enough personnel to effectively guard Brooklyn's big three. Expect Durant and co. to come up trumps in this tie.

Where to watch Nets vs Hawks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on the YES Network and FOX Sports Southeast. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

