Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 30th | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden tonight in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup.

The Boston Celtics go into Game 4 on the back of a 119-125 win in Game 3, courtesy of Jayson Tatum dropping a 50 piece on the Brooklyn Nets' 'Big 3'.

James Harden's 41-point effort went in vain as the Celtics cut down the Nets' lead to 2-1.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Spencer Dinwiddie remains out with an ACL injury, while veteran forward Jeff Green has been diagnosed with strained plantar fascia and will be out for at least 10 days. All other players will be available for selection.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown underwent wrist surgery in early May and is expected to return to basketball activities in three months. Kemba Walker's status is questionable, while Robert Williams' participation is in doubt due to an ankle problem.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Head coach Steve Nash should start the game with the superstar guard duo of James Harden and Kyrie Irving in the back court, with sharp shooter Joe Harris slotting in at small forward.

Kevin Durant had a brilliant outing in Game 3, scoring 39 points and grabbing nine rebounds, and should start at power forward.

Blake Griffin is expected to retain his place as the team's starting center. Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton will round up Nash's rotation.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart played a key role in the Boston Celtics' Game 3 win and should start in the back court alongside Kemba Walker, who has a good chance of suiting up despite his 'questionable' status.

Evan Fournier and Jayson Tatum are expected to start at the two forward spots, with Tristan Thompson at center.

Romeo Langford gained confidence and experience in Game 3, as he went toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world, while playing a significant role in our win.

Romeo Langford and Grant Williams will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - James Harden | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Evan Fournier | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Tristan Thompson

