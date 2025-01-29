Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. These are two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, as Brooklyn is 13th with a 14-33 record, while Charlotte is 14th at 12-31.

The two teams have played each other 126 times, with Brooklyn holding a 68-58 lead. This will be their second game this season. They last played on Nov. 19 when the Nets won 116-115 behind Cameron Johnson’s 34 points. Charlotte was led by Brandon Miller’s 29 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Spectrum Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and YES. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nets (+140) vs. Hornets (-165)

Spread: Nets (+3.5) vs. Hornets (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o205) vs. Hornets -110 (u205)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Nets are on a seven-game losing streak and have won just one of their past 10 games. They last played the Sacramento Kings on Monday and lost 110-96. D’Angelo Russell led the team in scoring with 19 points.

Brooklyn has been active in trades and is reportedly looking to move more players as the team goes through a rebuild.

The Hornets have shown flashes of brilliance but haven't been able to do so on a consistent basis. They split their past 10 games but are still six games out of the 10th spot in the East standings. Charlotte is coming off of a close 112-107 loss to the LA Lakers on Monday. Miles Bridges had 26 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Hornets are in the middle of a nine-game homestand with six games still remaining. They are 1-2 so far.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets betting props

D’Angelo Russell’s points total is set at 16.5. He averages 15.9 points in nine games for Brooklyn this season. However, against a weak Charlotte squad, he should be able to go over his prop mark.

Miles Bridges’ points total is set at 23.5. With LaMelo Ball dealing with an ankle injury. Bridges should get more touches and score over 23.5 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Hornets to get a win at home. We predict the same, as Charlotte should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 205 points.

