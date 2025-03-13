Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 13, 2025 

The Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls will face each other for the third and final time this season on Thursday. Brooklyn and Chicago, which alternated wins in the previous encounters, can win the season series with a victory. The Nets, as healthy as they have been all season, have a good chance of beating their hobbled hosts.

Ad

The Bulls will enter the game without Ayo Dosunmu, who is sidelined with a left shoulder injury. Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Josh Giddey (ankle sprain) are doubtful in the injury report. Chicago can extend its winning streak to four if it can overcome its injury woes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The United Center will host the Nets-Bulls game. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+120) vs. Bulls (-140)

Odds: Nets (+2.5) vs. Bulls (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Nets (o230.0 -110) vs. Bulls (u230.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle but have been competitive in their last five games, where they are 1-3. During that stretch, they have relied on their defense, hustle and balanced attack to battle opponents. On short rest on Tuesday, they nearly pulled off an upset before losing 109-104 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brooklyn must sustain that kind of execution when they visit Chicago. Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, D’Angelo Russell and Noah Clowney have to spark the offense. Nic Claxton and Ziaire Williams must anchor the defense.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are on a three-game winning run, tied for their highest in the season. During that stretch, Josh Giddey has been playing at an All-Star level. The Bulls need the roster to pick up the slack in the likely absence of the versatile guard.

Ad

Coby White is steady, but he needs help. Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, Patrick Williams and Kevin Huerter must give the team a boost on both ends of the floor. The Bulls should continue leaning hard on their defense, which has played a major part in their recent surge.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups

Nets

PG: D’Angelo Russell | PG: Cam Thomas | SF: Ziaire Williams | PF: Cam Johnson | C: Nic Claxton

Ad

Bulls

PG: Tre Jones | PG: Coby White | SF: Matas Buzelis | PF: Patrick Williams | C: Zach Collins

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Nikola Vucevic averaged 14.8 points per game in February and opened March with an 11-point output against the Indiana Pacers. Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe provide a solid defensive pairing for the Nets, but Vucevic could still eke past his 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Cam Johnson has been arguably the Nets’ steadiest performer this season. He is averaging 18.2 ppg in March behind 42.9% efficiency, including 33.3% from deep. Johnson could top his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Nets have improved on both ends of the floor as proven by their recent competitive games. Chicago has been playing better than Brooklyn, but Josh Giddey’s likely absence puts the home team at a disadvantage. The Nets could end the Bulls’ winning run on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback