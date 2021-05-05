Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks returned to winning ways against the Miami Heat in their last game and are now up against NBA title contenders, the Brooklyn Nets. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a rare start in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis and top-scored for the Dallas Mavericks with 36 points. Luka Doncic almost had a triple-double, with 23 points, 8 assists and 12 rebounds.

The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, will be reeling from their back-to-back losses to NBA Eastern Conference elites, the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had impressive nights, but Joe Harris and Jeff Green were starved for shots as the Bucks went toe-to-toe with the Nets. Irving and Durant's 38 and 32 points, respectively, weren't enough to topple Giannis and the Bucks.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 6th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, May 5th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have lost three games in a row but have held on to 2nd place in the NBA Eastern Conference. James Harden is still some way from a return and his absence has meant multiple starts for Landry Shamet.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were in top form the last time around as the latter led the team with 38 points and shot at 56% for the night. Spencer Dinwiddie and Chris Chiozza are the only other players that the Brooklyn Nets are currently missing.

Key Player – Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has not been at his absolute best while shooting the ball, despite producing multiple big performances in recent games. The Brooklyn Nets have their sights fixed on the number one playoff seed in the Eastern Conference but have not been able to get going in recent games.

Durant has been a constant fixture on both ends of the court and will be looking to help his team to a run of victories, starting with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nets have a manageable set of fixtures to finish the season and should be relishing their chance to finish on top.

Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Joe Harris | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward – Kevin Durant | Center – DeAndre Jordan

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks returned to winning ways against the Miami Heat and have now won four of their last five fixtures. Multiple offensive threats have come good for the team, notably Tim Hardaway Jr., who top-scored last time around. Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson have also been valuable to the team.

Kristaps Porzingis is still missing for the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has continued his impressive form, making a stronger case for the MVP award. The Mavericks have a few injury setbacks for the game against the Nets. Tyrell Terry, Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber are all out due to injuries.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is averaging more than 30 points in his last four appearances and has been omnipresent for the Dallas Mavericks. His passing ability and range have been on full display. They have also made up for a couple of stutters from the 3-point line. Doncic has emerged as a strong contender for the NBA MVP award this season and is producing his best shooting season with an efficiency of almost 59%.

Luka Doncic tonight:



31 PTS

12 REB

20 AST (career-high)



He is the first player with a 20-assist triple-double in Mavs franchise history. pic.twitter.com/A0XurzYRxE — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 2, 2021

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward – Tim Hardaway Jr. l Center – Willie Cauley-Stein

Nets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have had their stutters and are still missing James Harden, who has arguably been their most impressive player this season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving look close to their best, while DeAndre Jordan has reclaimed his starting center position in recent weeks.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have shown better form and are riding on Luka Doncic's sublime play. With Porzingis expected to sit out along with another starter in Maxi Kleber, the Brooklyn Nets will go into the matchup as the favorites to win.

Where to watch Nets vs Mavericks game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game will be locally televised on the YES network and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.