Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will host the Brooklyn Nets in a Saturday night blockbuster matchup at Ball Arena in Mile High City. The fixture represents the two teams' final meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets will be eager to return to winning ways after losing four games in a row. Steve Nash's men have gone 5-5 in their last ten outings and are tied for second place in the East with a 43-24 record.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have been on the rise in the West with a 44-23 record. As things stand, coach Michael Malone's men are fourth in their conference, only one game behind the third-placed LA Clippers.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will be without the services of 3x scoring champ James Harden (hamstring) on Saturday. According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Harden is "very confident" that he will make a return before the 2021 NBA Playoffs commence.

James Harden says he is "very confident" he will be back before the post season. https://t.co/ZcWK2NbTXf — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 6, 2021

Point guards Chris Chiozza and Spencer Dinwiddie will remain out due to their respective injuries.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have several players on their injury report ahead of Saturday's contest.

Coach Michael Malone will hope to see small forward Will Barton (hamstring) and power forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle) back in the lineup after they missed the Nuggets' previous outing against the Utah Jazz.

PJ Dozier will remain out for an extended period due to a groin problem, while Jamal Murray is probably out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Monte Morris, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, could miss another game as the Denver Nuggets have not updated his status.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass as Kevin Durant #7 looks on

The Brooklyn Nets will probably make a change at the center position on Saturday, deploying DeAndre Jordan at anchor and moving Blake Griffin to the 3rd spot.

In James Harden's absence, Kyrie Irving will join sharpshooter Joe Harris in the backcourt. 2x NBA champ Kevin Durant will come in at the power forward position.

Durant and Irving have a combined scoring average of 55.4 points per game this season.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will most likely use the same starting five they deployed against the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Facundo Campazzo and Michael Porter Jr. will hit the floor as the two guards in the backcourt. High-flying Aaron Gordon and veteran Paul Millsap will take their place in the two forward positions.

LeBron and Joel Embiid started the season leading the MVP race, then Steph Curry had a hot streak...BUT the most consistent guy all season long has been Nikola Jokić. He’s led his team to a 9-1 record since star guard Jamal Murray went out, proving he’s worthy of being named MVP. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2021

Nikola Jokic, a leading candidate for the MVP title in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, will start at the center position. The 'Joker' is averaging an impressive 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game on 56.8% shooting from the field.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Blake Griffin | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - DeAndre Jordan

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Michael Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Paul Millsap | Center- Nikola Jokic