Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The shorthanded Brooklyn Nets will travel to Little Caesars Arena to face off against the struggling Detroit Pistons in their third meeting of the 2020-21 season.

The two sides have split their season series ahead of this contest. The Detroit Pistons surprised their counterparts with a shock win in February courtesy of Jerami Grant's 32-point outing. James Harden returned the favor as the two sides locked horns in their second meeting of the season in March by scoring 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to even out the series with one win apiece.

The Brooklyn Nets will enter this contest with a 30-15 record that has placed them at the 3rd spot in the East. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are at rock bottom of the standings in the East owing to their abysmal 12-31 record.

Nets vs Pistons Injury updates

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets played without their Big 3 against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and were soundly thrashed in a 118-88 blowout loss. James Harden sat the game out due to a sore neck while Kyrie Irving was not with the team due to personal matters.

The Brooklyn Nets will hope to get James Harden back in the lineup for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons. However, his status has been listed as questionable as he is still recovering from his neck injury. Meanwhile, Landry Shamets has been ruled out for Friday's game due to an ankle injury.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain out for at least another week. On a brighter note, Blake Griffin is set to hit the floor on Friday as he faces his former ball club. The Detroit Pistons bought out Griffin's contract, allowing him to sign with a title contender this season.

Detroit Pistons

Advertisement

The Detroit Pistons have listed two players as probable for returning to action in Friday night's contest. Both Hamidou Diallo and Rodney McGruder have received the green light to suit up against the Brooklyn Nets.

Killian Hayes and Jahil Okafor will continue to be on the sidelines for an extended period while Dennis Smith Jr. is being monitored by the coaching staff on a day-to-day basis.

The Detroit Pistons acquired Cory Joseph from the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. However, there is no clarity on whether he will get to play for his new team on Friday.

Nets vs Pistons Predicted Line-ups

Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris #12 and Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets

The severely depleted Brooklyn Nets could potentially face another uphill battle without James Harden leading the charge. Steve Nash will probably mix and match lineups to see which one works best on the night. Tyler Johnson and Bruce Brown could start things off in the backcourt. The duo will hope for better results this time, after managing to add a combined total of just 17 points in the loss to the Jazz.

▫️ 1st in Clutch Wins

▫️ 1st in Offensive Rating

▫️ 2nd in PPG

▫️ 3rd in Winning Percentage



More in our weekly Stat Survey: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 25, 2021

Advertisement

Joe Harris and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are set to resume their roles on the wing as the two forwards. However, there is a good chance Timothe could be replaced by Jeff Green before the game tips off. Coming in at center will be the Brooklyn Nets' primary big man DeAndre Jordan. DJ only played 12 minutes in their previous matchup and will be eager to help bring his side back on the winning track on Friday. Watch out for Blake Griffin off the bench as the night may just belong to the former All-Star.

Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant #9 (left) of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons could feature Frank Jackson and Delon Wright in the backcourt. The duo are coming off a disappointing performance against the Pacers, where they only managed to add a combined total of six points for their 31st loss of the season.

Our guy @JeramiGrant recorded his @NBA-leading 18th game this season with 20+ points, 2+ 3-pointers made, and 1+ block.



Player of the Game x @BELFORGroup pic.twitter.com/j9CKZnDx3I — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 25, 2021

Small forward Saddiq Bey will join Jerami Grant on the wings. Their partnership as the two forwards represents the biggest threat to the Nets in this matchup. Jerami Grant, in particular, has been firing on all cylinders of late. Mason Plumlee will roll out at Little Caesars Arena as the primary center for the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Tyler Johnson, Shooting Guard Bruce Brown Jr., Small Forward Joe Harris, Power Forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Center DeAndre Jordan

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Frank Jackson, Shooting Guard Dennis Smith Jr., Small Forward Saddiq Bey, Power Forward Jerami Grant, Center Mason Plumlee