Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After returning to winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA, the Brooklyn Nets travel to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Nets have won nine of their last ten games; they had won eight on the trot before their unbeaten streak was halted by the Dallas Mavericks in a game where Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were absent.

Durant is only expected to feature after the All-Star break. while Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup in the Brooklyn Nets' victory over the San Antonio Spurs in their last outing.

For the first time ever, the Brooklyn Nets have three All-Stars.



The Brooklyn Nets now take on a struggling Houston Rockets team who have been unlucky with injuries and have lost 12 games on the trot.

Christian Wood is still out, while Victor Oladipo and John Wall have produced some good performances despite their team's long losing run. Nevertheless, the Houston Rockets have an unsettled lineup at the moment and have seemingly lost the plot in recent weeks.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Injury Updates

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and James Harden are fit for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been in elite form despite the prolonged absence of Kevin Durant, who is one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP 2021 award. However, Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot and Jeff Green are on the doubtful list, with Spencer Dinwiddie, another long-term absentee.

The Brooklyn Nets saw a dominant triple-double from James Harden in their last outing; Harden finished the match with 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bruce Brown has shown improved form at both ends of the court in recent games. But he might have to step into the starting 5 again considering Durant’s absence.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have struggled immensely, with John Wall, their best player since the injury to Christian Wood.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points in their last game but has struggled for consistency. Apart from Wood, Dante Exum is another long term-absentee.

Additionally, the likes of Eric Gordon, Daniel House Jr. and Rodions Kurucs are also doubtful for the Brooklyn Nets game.

The Houston Rockets are in need of some huge performances from their stars and are currently languishing in 14th place in the Western Conference after an 11-22 start to the season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will, in all probability, stick with the same starting 5 they had in their last outing. Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup with a 27-point performance, while James Harden has been prolific in recent games as well.

30 PTS // 15 AST // 14 REB



DeAndre Jordan should start at the center again, with Joe Harris and Bruce Brown taking up the two forward spots. Nicolas Claxton produced 17 points off the bench in their last game.

The Brooklyn Nets go in as the firm favorites to win this game.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are currently in freefall. They are missing Christian Wood, who has been their best player this season. Victor Oladipo has been impressive in spurts, while John Wall has been left with too much to do.

Victor Oladipo turned down a two-year, $45.2M contract extension from the Rockets, per @wojespn



The Rockets have been switching off for significant swathes in their recent games and require some big performances. Of course, they will have their hands full against the surging Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Joe Harris, F - Bruce Brown, F - Timothy Luwawu-Carrot, C - Jeff Green.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - John Wall, G - Eric Gordon, F - Daniel House, F - PJ Tucker, C - Justin Patton.