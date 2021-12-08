Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Toyota Center on Thursday, December 8th.

The Nets will head into this game after a 102-99 comeback win against the Dallas Mavericks to improve to 17-7 on the season. The Rockets, meanwhile, are coming off a 118-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, extending their win streak to six games.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, December 8th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, December 9th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST.)

Venue - Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets' latest win against the Dallas Mavericks helped them prevent a losing slide, as they won one on the road. With an inspired win featuring a comeback from a 17-point deficit, the Nets maintained their position atop the East.

The Dallas Mavericks dominated most of the game. But thanks to Kevin Durant and James Harden, the team found its groove and started cutting the lead in the second half.

After a tough tip-in by Harden to take the lead with less than a minute left to play, the Nets steered clear with a clutch basket by Durant.

The return of Nicolas Claxton to the rotation has also been a welcome sight for the Brooklyn Nets. Although the young center almost botched the lead by missing two free throws in the closing minutes, Claxton being healthy will be key for Brooklyn going forward.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant celebrates a play as the Brooklyn Nets go into the huddle.

Coming off another dominant scoring performance, Kevin Durant was key in putting the game away for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Recording 24 points for the game, Durant led the Nets' offensive surge in the second half, cutting the Mavericks' lead. With a go-ahead jumper in the last minute of the game to give his team the lead, Durant continues to show why he is one of the best offensive players in the game.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Durant is averaging 40.4 minutes in his last 5 games. Kevin Durant is averaging 40.4 minutes in his last 5 games. https://t.co/IolfMRpXPH

Although Durant had a rather poor shooting night from beyond the arc, his efficiency in the midrange and ability to score on the drive reinvigorated the Nets' offense. Making some key defensive plays in the process, Durant could be key for the Brooklyn Nets in this game.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - DeAndre' Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Houston Rockets Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have surprised many in the past few weeks. After starting the season with the worst record in the league, the Rockets have put together a string of wins that has seen them climb up the standings in the West.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral The Houston Rockets are on a 6-game winning streak. 🚀 The Houston Rockets are on a 6-game winning streak. 🚀 https://t.co/ZMt4SwuWWO

Featuring inspired performances from the entire team led by Christian Wood, the young Houston Rockets' team now has the longest active win streak in the NBA. Having found their rhythm, the Rockets will look to continue the same enthusiasm and intensity against the Nets.

Although they are missing a key piece - Jalen Green - from their rotation, the Houston Rockets seem to be thriving without the potential star rookie. However, the addition of Eric Gordon to the starting rotation has given them a significant scoring punch.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood rests on the Houston Rockets' bench.

Christian Wood has taken up the role of leader in the Houston Rockets' team. Leading their charge with stellar outings in the last few games, Wood has been playing some fabulous basketball.

As a big man with an extensive skillset, Wood is a consistent contributor to the Rockets' offense. Coming off a 23-point outing against the Pelicans, Wood has scored over 20 points in four of his last five games.

Wood is also a solid rebounding presence for the Houston Rockets. He is averaging 11.5 rebounds on the season, but against the OKC Thunder on November 29th, he grabbed 21 boards and scored 24 points.

Overtime @overtime

IN A ROW 🚀 (via



Wood: 24 PTS | 21 REB | 3 BLK ROCKETS WIN THEIR THIRD GAMEIN A ROW 🚀 (via @HoustonRockets Wood: 24 PTS | 21 REB | 3 BLK ROCKETS WIN THEIR THIRD GAMEIN A ROW 🚀 (via @HoustonRockets)Wood: 24 PTS | 21 REB | 3 BLK https://t.co/31GjqRwd0K

Wood is key to the Houston Rockets' success. As their offense runs through him, the Rockets will look up to Wood when they take on the Nets, the juggernauts of the East.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Garrison Mathews | G - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Christian Wood | C - Daniel Theis,

Nets vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets game looks like an interesting matchup.

The current form of the Houston Rockets demands the attention of the opposition. They are not a side to be taken lightly, especially at home. Considering that the older Brooklyn Nets side will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Rockets will fancy their chances of a win.

However, the Brooklyn Nets are no strangers to adversity. Their superior experience and depth of talent give them an upper hand. The Nets may have some difficulties in the first half, but they should be able to emerge victorious on Thursday.

Where to watch Nets vs Rockets game?

The game will be locally broadcast on AT&T SportsNet - Southwest. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on radio by tuning into 790 AM/S and 93.3 FM.

