Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with one of the most anticipated matchups of the campaign as the surging Brooklyn Nets take on the slumping Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Wednesday. Emotions will be running high for James Harden as the 3x scoring champ returns to face his former team.

The new-look Brooklyn Nets have proven they are the best show in town, electrifying fans with awe-inspiring performances night after night. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum.

While James Harden has led the Brooklyn Nets to victory in nine of their last ten games, the slumping Houston Rockets are on a twelve-game losing run that has seen them drop to 14th position in the stacked Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021; 7:30 PM PM ET (Thursday; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

After losing against the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets returned to winning ways with a thrilling overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. With the win, the Brooklyn Nets were able to snap their 17-game losing skid against the mighty Spurs.

They were the usual suspects for the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden and Kyrie Irving led with a combined 57 points between them. However, the night belonged to James Harden, as the former league MVP created history by becoming the first player since 1977 to register 30 points, 15 assists and ten rebounds while not turning over the ball once.

James Harden is the first player to put up 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 15+ AST with zero turnovers in a game since 1977-78. pic.twitter.com/kSrdtIP3af — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 2, 2021

The blazing Brooklyn Nets now lock horns with the Houston Rockets. With Kevin Durant out for an extended period, the Brooklyn Nets will look to their lethal backcourt duo of Harden and Irving to lead the charge as they endeavor to launch another winning streak heading into the All-Star break.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden continues to shine bright in Durant's absence, taking on the role of a floor general for the Brooklyn Nets this campaign. Harden has been exceeding expectations with his new team, infusing terror in the hearts of opposing teams with his all-around playmaking abilities.

He will undoubtedly aim to feast on the struggling Houston Rockets on his return to the ball club where he played a little over eight years. Despite the Houston Rocket's woes this season, James can expect John Wall and co. to provide fierce competition in this marquee matchup.

The 'Beard' has been leading the league with most assists this campaign while averaging 1.2 steals per game.

In 22 games for the Brooklyn Nets this season, Harden has averaged 25.3 points, 11.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds in 38.3 per appearance. He is shooting the ball effectively with 47.8% accuracy from the field and a respectable 39.8% from distance.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Bruce Bowen Jr., C DeAndre Jordan.

Houston Rockets Preview﻿

The Houston Rockets have been on a roller coaster ride this season. It all started with Harden's messy departure that left Rockets fans scratching their heads.

Then in a twist of fate, the team began tearing through the competition with their new cast led by Christian Wood and John Wall. However, since Wood got injured, the Houston Rockets have been on a debilitating skid, losing 12 games on the bounce.

John Wall doing work ➡️ season high 32 points. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/xaYYGxBqMR — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 2, 2021

The Houston Rockets could be on the verge of making some roster moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline in a bid to return to winning ways.

Stephen Silas's side, however, will face an uphill battle when the Brooklyn Nets pay them a visit on Wednesday night. Nevertheless, the duel between James Harden and Kyrie Irving against John Wall and Victor Oladipo could be an entertaining one.

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall (#1) of the Houston Rockets

John Wall has been dealt a bad hand this campaign, but the former All-Star has been fighting tooth and nail nonetheless. The Houston Rockets have been dependent on Wall to keep their ship steady, but things are clearly not working out as the team continues to slump.

Despite their struggles, Wall and crew will be expected to come out guns blazing. The Houston Rockets will pray for an emphatic win that might turn the tide back in their favor, though the odds for the same are firmly against them.

John is coming off a big individual performance in the Houston Rockets' loss to the Cavaliers, dropping 32 points, five assists and three rebounds in an extended 40 minutes from the floor. Wall, the no. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, has been a premier talent in the game over the years and has the ability to take over games with his offensive gifts.

In 24 games this season, he has averaged 20.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds on 42.6% shooting from the floor.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Victor Oladipo, F Eric Gordon, F PJ Tucker, C Justin Patton.

Nets vs Rockets Match Prediction

The red-hot Brooklyn Nets are the heavy favorites to win this matchup. The only game the Nets dropped in their recent stretch was against the Dallas Mavericks, a match where Kyrie Irving was on the sidelines. Now, with Harden and Irving back in action, the odds are certainly back in their favor.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are facing a nightmare scenario, as they are in the midst of the longest losing streak this season. The Rockets are in desperate need of a win, but Stephen Silas' side clearly have their task cut out.

Nevertheless, this matchup has all the makings of an entertaining clash between two sides eager to one-up the other.

Where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets game?

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets will be telecast on ESPN and the Yes Network. The matchup can also be streamed live with the NBA League Pass.