Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 3, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets matchup is part of the huge 12-game slate by the NBA for basketball fans on January 3. This is the first time that both teams meet this season, with Nets having won the last three encounters with the Rockets.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming in with a four-game winning streak and the last time they won was against the Detroit Pistons on December 26. Their most recent opponents were the New Orleans Pelicans which defeated them by a wide margin of 27 points.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are coming off a victory over the Detroit Pistons that snapped their three-game losing streak. This team currently owns a 16-15 record and placed 9th in the NBA Western Conference standings.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets game will be tipping off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time inside the halls of the Toyota Center located in Houston, Texas. Space City Home and YES Network have the television broadcast rights and they share the same feed to NBA League Pass for their online livestream subscribers.

Moneyline: Nets (+225) vs Rockets (-275)

Spread: Nets +6.5 (-110) vs -6.5 Rockets (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets (u222.5) vs Rockets (o222.5)

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Preview

According to the recent injury report of the Rockets, Tari Eason is a game-time decision by the team's medical staff as he is marked as 'questionable' against the Nets. Dillon Brooks and Victor Oladipo are not going to be expected to suit up since they are still nursing their respective injuries.

Ben Simmons and Lonnie Walker are listed as 'out' of the Brooklyn Nets roster for this upcoming game. Both are expected to heal from their injuries and rejoin the team by mid-January.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Predicted lineups

As long as Ben Simmons is out, the Brooklyn Nets have been going with Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges as their starting backcourt. Nic Claxton is a regular at the center position while Dorian Finney-Smith has been starting along with Cam Johnson to form the frontcourt.

Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet have been the staple backcourt combinations for the Rockets this season. Alperen Sengun continues to lock the center position as long as he is healthy while Jae'Sean Tate and Jabari Parker Jr. round up the starting five.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Jabari Smith Jr. has been given an NBA prop of 13.5 points but he has been struggling to contribute double-digit figures in the past two games. He has not gone over the mark and it is safe to pick on him to go under with the trend.

The Houston Rockets were able to acquire Fred VanVleet over the off-season and his leadership has been great for the team. However, the 18.5 points on the NBA pop has been a far stretch for him because of his unselfish play. It is safer to pick him going under again.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets have gone over in their last games but with the way they are both playing we see the total not going over. The Houston Rockets should hold home court and the spread of 6.5 points will be covered.