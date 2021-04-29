Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference leaders Brooklyn Nets will look to extend their unbeaten run when they face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. This is the third meeting between the two sides this season and the Nets have won both the previous fixtures.

After alternating between a win and a loss for the majority of April, the Brooklyn Nets have found some continuity and won three games on the trot. Kevin Durant's return has also helped the Nets' case, who currently have a 42-20 record. Durant has averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the last two games.

The Indiana Pacers saw their three-game winning run come to a halt against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Pacers are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-32 record and are still in the hunt for a play-in spot, but they've looked largely toothless against competitive teams this season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant

With the Brooklyn Nets playing back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday, there was a possibility of Kevin Durant being rested against the Indiana Pacers. He did not feature in the latest injury report, though, and should definitely be available for tonight's game.

There have been no updates on James Harden (right hamstring strain), Bruce Brown (right knee soreness), Chris Chiozza (fractured right hand) and Nicolas Claxton (health and safety protocols). All four players will remain sidelined. Alize Johnson has seemingly completed his quarantine and has been upgraded to questionable.

Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis #11

The Indiana Pacers continue to be without frontcourt stars Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Sabonis has missed five games due to lower back soreness while Turner has played only three matchups in April due to a foot issue. Both remain sidelined for tonight's fixture against the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Lamb has been upgraded to questionable. Knee soreness has kept Lamb out of the Indiana Pacers' last five ties. Goga Bitadze has also been listed as questionable, but he only managed individual workouts on Wednesday and is unlikely to feature against the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets played a small lineup against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday due to lack of personnel. Steve Nash is likely to continue with this strategy against the Indiana Pacers, who themselves have been forced to field a small-ball lineup of late. As such, Jeff Green should be starting as the stretch five with Joe Harris and Kevin Durant occupying the two forward spots.

UNCLE JEFF CRANK 🔨🔨🔨

The backcourt pairing of Kyrie Irving and Landry Shamet has produced useful results for the Brooklyn Nets and Nash will persist with the same. Expect the trio of Tyler Johnson, Blake Griffin and Mike James to play roughly 15-20 minutes off the bench again.

Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon's performances may have gone under the radar, but he's been the sole leader of the Indiana Pacers this month. He's been aptly supported by Caris LeVert, who has slowly gotten up to speed during his first campaign with the Pacers.

Oshae Brissett has played his way into the Pacers' starting lineup and is now the preferred power forward ahead of TJ McConnell. Edmond Sumner will occupy the other forward spot. JaKarr Sampson will continue to start at center in the absence of Sabonis, Turner and Bitadze.

Justin and Aaron Holiday will be vital contributors off the bench for the Pacers. Doug McDermott should also chip in with his catch-and-shoot ability.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Jeff Green

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Edmond Sumner | Power Forward - Oshae Brissett | Center - JaKarr Sampson

