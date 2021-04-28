Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - April 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are on a three-game winning streak in the NBA and now take on playoff contenders the Indiana Pacers. James Harden is still out with an injury, but the wealth of offensive talent that the Brooklyn Nets possess means that they have been dominant in his absence. Durant produced a double-double against the Toronto Raptors in their last NBA match, while Jeff Green led the team in points with 22.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, were punished by the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pacers have multiple starters missing, including the likes of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Both Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon were not at their best. 22-year-old Oshae Brissett led the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, April 29th; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, April 24th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Despite having multiple blips in recent games, the Brooklyn Nets have maintained their position at the top of the Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving’s return from injury has steadied the ship as they have come up with three straight wins.

James Harden is missing while Kyrie Irving recently returned for the Brooklyn Nets

Durant has been highly efficient since his return and has gotten over 60% of his 3 point attempts on target. Irving was not at his prolific best against the Toronto Raptors, but will be looking to post another big performance. Apart from Harden, Nicolas Claxton and Bruce Brown are the other notable absentees for the Nets.

Key Player – Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets expect their stars to fire them to a championship this season and hope that their “big 3” can maintain their fitness through the playoffs. Durant can be expected to be rested for multiple games in the coming weeks, although the Brooklyn Nets have only a marginal lead over the 76ers atop the Eastern Conference. However, if Durant remains fit and plays a regular role until the end of the regular season, the Nets will be confident of finishing where they are.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Jeff Green l Center - DeAndre Jordan

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have suffered due to the plethora of injuries that they are currently dealing with. They were on a 3-game winning streak, with Caris LeVert producing some of his best basketball all season and Malcolm Brogdon also finding his shooting touch.

Domantas Sabonis is still missing for the Indiana Pacers.

However, Sabonis’ absence and injuries to Myles Turner and Goga Bitadze mean Brissett will again be the starting center. The 22-year-old should get his 6th consecutive and overall start of the campaign. He has produced a double-double in three of his five starts and is averaging over 15 points in the encounters.

Key Player – Caris LeVert

LeVert did not have a good game against the Portland Trail Blazers and will be looking to produce a big performance against arguably the best offense in the NBA.

However, he has consistently delivered on both ends of the court in recent weeks and has been the primary influence behind the success of the Indiana Pacers. With his team currently 9th in the Eastern Conference, LeVert will have to continue similarly if the Indiana Pacers want to sneak into the playoffs.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Oshae Brissett l Center - JaKarr Sampson.

Nets vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have struck form since Kyrie Irving returned from an injury layoff. Kevin Durant has also been prolific, leading the team to a 3-game winning streak. The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, missed the likes of Sabonis in their last match and will be up for an enormous task to keep the Brooklyn Nets at bay.

Recent form and missing players mean that the Indiana Pacers are not the favorites going into the matchup. The team would find it easier to compete if either Sabonis or Turner were available.

Where to watch Nets vs Pacers?

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers will be telecast on YES Network and Bally Sports Indiana. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.