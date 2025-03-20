Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Indiana Pacers continue their five-game homestand on Thursday night when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are coming off a home win over the Dallas Mavericks, while the Nets put up a valiant effort in their loss to the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn and Indiana are facing each other for the third time this season. They split the first two games, with the Nets earning a 99-90 win on Dec. 4 at the Barclays Center. The Pacers evened the series with a 113-99 victory on Jan. 6 in Brooklyn.

The Nets are six games behind the Miami Heat for the final play-in tournament spot at 23-46. They have been struggling recently with just two wins in their last 10. The Pacers, on the other hand, are looking to extend their two-game winning streak.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Predicted Injury Reports

Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have seven players on their injury report but only two players are injured. All seven players are out, with Dariq Whitehead assigned to the NBA G League. Reece Beekman, Tyson Etienne and Tosan Evbuomwan are under two-way deals, so they have a limited number of games allowed in the NBA.

De'Anthony Melton, who was acquired from the Golden State Warriors in the Dennis Schroder trade, has already been ruled out of the season. Cam Thomas is also out for the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring strain, while Cameron Johnson was given rest.

Pacers

According to ESPN, the Indiana Pacers have two players on their injury report. Isaiah Jackson has been ruled out of the season after tearing his Achilles back in November. Tyrese Haliburton missed the first game of a back-to-back but is likely a game-time decision.

No other players are on their current report, but that could change due to playing a tough game last night. It won't be surprising if the Pacers will rest a few of their starters for Thursday's game.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Nets

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Keon Johnson | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Noah Clowney | C - Nic Claxton

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D'Angelo Russell Cam Thomas Ziaire Williams Cameron Johnson Nic Claxton Reece Beekman De'Anthony Melton Noah Clowney Trendon Watford Day'Ron Sharpe Tyson Etienne Keon Johnson Jalen Wilson Tosan Evbuomwan Tyrese Martin Maxwell Lewis Dariq Whitehead

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner TJ McConnell Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant RayJ Dennis Johnny Furphy James Johnson Jarace Walker Isaiah Jackson Quenton Jackson Enrique Freeman Tony Bradley

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury, and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers game?

The Nets-Pacers game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. EST tipoff at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be locally televised on the YES Network in New York and FanDuel Sports Network Indiana. Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

