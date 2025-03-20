Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. Brooklyn is 12th in the East with a 23-46 record, while Indiana is fourth with a 39-29 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 278 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 157-121 lead. This will be their third game this season and the first of two straight games between them. The series is tied 1-1 so far.

They last played on Jan. 6, when Indiana won 113-99 behind Tyrese Haliburton’s 23 points and eight assists. Day’Ron Sharpe led Brooklyn with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Mar. 20, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and YES. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Nets (+300) vs. Pacers (-380)

Spread: Nets (+9) vs. Pacers (-9)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o226.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u226.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Nets have won just two of their past 10 games and are 6.0 games removed from the final play-in spot. With just 13 games left in the season, they are running out of time to make a push for the postseason.

Ad

Brooklyn is coming off a 104-96 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. D’Angelo Russell led the team with 18 points, while Ziaire Williams and Keon Johnson had 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The Pacers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after a thrilling 135-131 win on Wednesday. They trailed by as many as 11 points in the final six minutes before taking the lead with 14.7 seconds left on the clock.

The team was led by Pascal Siakam’s 29 points, while Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard had 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Ad

Brooklyn is ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks by just 1.0 game for the fourth spot in the standings. Expect a thrilling battle between the Pacers, Bucks and Detroit Pistons for the fourth spot, which guarantees home court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers betting props

D’Angelo Russell’s points total is set at 16.5. He has crossed that mark just twice in the past two games and is very unlikely to do so Thursday. Bet on the under.

Ad

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 21.5. After a thrilling game Wednesday, bet on Siakam to keep the good work going and score more than 21.5 points on Thursday.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get a comfortable win at home. Indiana is looking to finish in the top four and is unlikely to let its foot off the gas. The Pacers should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays just under 226.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.