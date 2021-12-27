Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will stay in Los Angeles to take on the LA Clippers on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena. The Nets are the best team in the Eastern Conference while the Clippers are struggling with a ton of injuries.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a morale-boosting victory over the LA Lakers on Christmas Day. They were shorthanded and without their best player, Kevin Durant, but still came away with a 122-115 victory. The Nets have several players in Health and Safety Protocols and risk falling in the standings.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, are dealing with a bevy of injuries. As it stands they don't look capable of making noise in the playoffs and their post-season aspirations might be over already. They have had several different lineups over the course of their season so far, with no sign of continuity or rhythm.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets roster hasn't changed since Christmas Day. They have the same seven players listed under the NBA's Health and Safety protocols including superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, Joe Harris remains sidelined due to an ankle surgery.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kevin Durant Out Health and Safety Protocols Kyrie Irving Out Health and Safety Protocols David Duke Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocols LaMarcus Aldridge Out Health and Safety Protocols Day'Ron Sharpe Out Health and Safety Protocols Cam Thomas Out Health and Safety Protocols Kessler Edwards Out Health and Safety Protocols Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Surgery

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets are probably expecting to walk out with an easy win because the LA Clippers are severely depleted. Kawhi Leonard is still rehabilitating from his ACL surgery and isn't expected to return this season. while Paul George, who recently tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right knee, is out for nearly four more weeks.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow - Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Ankle Sprain Marcus Morris Sr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Reggie Jackson Out Health and Safety Protocols

Isaiah Hartenstein is sidelined with an ankle sprain and Jason Preston continues to recover from his foot injury. Meanwhile, Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson are both in Health and Safety Protocols.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will likely deploy the lineup from their last game as there are no surprises on the injury report. Patty Mills and James Harden will form the backcourt with Mills running the point, Bruce Brown should start as the small forward alongside Deandre Bembry at power forward. And lastly, Nicolas Claxton should start at the center position. Blake Griffin, James Johnson and Paul Millsap should get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers

Eric Bledsoe starts at the point guard until Reggie Jackson is cleared to play. Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac continue to play their shooting guard and center roles, respectively. Terance Mann should start as the small forward while Nicolas Batum is likely going to lace up as the power forward. Brandon Boston Jr., Amir Coffey and Serge Ibaka are likely to get the most playing time off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - Patty Mills | G - James Harden | F - Bruce Brown | F - DeAndre Bembry | C - Nicolas Claxton.

LA Clippers

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Luke Kennard | F - Terance Mann | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

