Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers injury reports for January 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This will be their second matchup of their season series, with the Clippers winning the first. The tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Clippers (26-14) have won their last six home games and boast a 17-4 record at home. Impressively, they have a net rating of 8.7 (6th) at home, with a remarkable 121.0 offensive rating and a 112.2 defensive rating. Their home stats surpass their overall season averages of 120.4 ortg, 114.6 drtg and a 5.8 net rating.

The Nets (17-24), meanwhile, have faced difficulties in their recent performances, losing eight of their last 10 games. On the road, they have a 7-14 record, accompanied by a 115.1 ortg and a 120.4 drtg, resulting in a net rating of -5.3.

The Clippers enter the game as clear favorites, indicated by a -500 money line. Additionally, they are favored with a spread of (-10.5). That's backed by their impressive performance over the last 20 games, going 16-4.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers injury reports

The Nets are yet to have contributions from players like Ben Simmons, who can play multiple positions, running the offense in transition and switching all positions to defend. He only played in six games this season.

Starting center, Nic Claxton, has missed 10 games due to a left ankle sprain. Backup center, Day'ron Sharpe, will miss another week and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Clippers have been relatively healthy all season, unlike past seasons. Kawhi Leonard has been healthy and played in 36 games, missing only four. Center Ivica Zubac and Moussa Diabate are the only prominent injuries.

Brooklyn nets injury report for Jan. 21

The Nets have listed three players on their injury list. F Dariq Whitehead (left shin), PG Ben Simmons (back) and C Day'Ron Sharpe (left knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Dariq Whitehead Out left shin stress Ben Simmons Out lower back Day'Ron Sharpe Out hyperextended left knee

LA Clippers injury report for Jan. 21

The Clippers have three players on their injury list. C Ivica Zubac (right calf), G Xavier Moon (shoulder) and F Moussa Diabate (right hand) are out.

Player Status Injury Ivica Zubac Out right calf strain Xavier Moon Out shoulder strain Moussa Diabate Out right hand metacarpal fracture

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers?

The game between the Nets and Clippers will not be nationally televised. However, it will be available for local broadcasts on Bally Sports SC home TV and YES Network for away TV.

The game can also be streamed live with NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with their complimentary trial that gives viewers a week's access to NBA TV.

